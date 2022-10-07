Overwatch 2 “Battle Pass Not Working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Overwatch 2 has a lot of incredible gameplay features to offer fans, the shooter has not exactly offered an optimal experience to many due to a plethora of bugs and performance issues.

Ever since the title went officially live a couple of days ago, fans have been encountering game-breaking problems which oftentimes do not leave them annoyed.

One such glitch is not letting the Season One Battle Pass appear even when players have purchased the Waypoint Pack.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



arrives today at 12PM PDT. Free for everyone.



#UnleashHope When we come together, hope becomes a force more powerful than any weapon. #Overwatch2 arrives today at 12PM PDT. Free for everyone. When we come together, hope becomes a force more powerful than any weapon. #Overwatch2 arrives today at 12PM PDT. Free for everyone. #UnleashHope https://t.co/AWP9ENLydS

The additional content when both is supposed to let players access the Season 1 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2, allowing them to complete missions and get their hands on some additional loot and rewards.

However, the pass has been glitching in and out of the shooter’s main menu, and many in the community have been having a tough time accessing it.

Today’s guide will therefore go over what causes the “Battle Pass Not Working” error in Overwatch 2, and talk about certain steps that players will be able to take to solve it.

What causes the “Battle Pass Not Working” error in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it?

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available. We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available.

The Overwatch 2 servers have been under an incredible amount of strain ever since the shooter went live. Not only were they overflooded with players having to wait in abysmally long queues, but some of the servers were on the receiving end of DDoS attacks, which created a lot of issues for many.

The “Battle Pass Not Working” error is likely one of the side effects of all the issues that the title is facing. Hence, to be able to resolve this, albeit only temporarily, players will be required to do the following:

Make sure that the Waypoint Pack is successfully installed. To be able to do this players will be required to uninstall all existing files of Overwatch 1, and check the Overwatch 2 files to see if the pack has successfully been downloaded to their systems. The issue with the battle pass often occurs if the files of the prequel are still present.

Updating the game to the latest version is also a viable fix that can help with the battle pass issue. Players will be required to check for the latest version of the shooter, and then download the patch of the latest version to keep the files updated.

Restarting Overwatch 2 can also solve the issue. There are many in the community who have pointed out that rebooting the game seems to have solved the “Battle Pass Not Working” error that they were facing. However, this is more of a temporary fix.

Re-installing the shooter from scratch is another method that players can look into. While it’s a rather drastic step to invest in, it might solve a lot of errors that players may be facing in the game, especially if some of the game files have been corrupted.

Waiting for Blizzard to channel a hotfix to fix the error is also something that players can wait around for. As it’s a widespread issue that many have been facing in Overwatch 2, the developers will definitely take notice and look to patch it out.

Players still facing the “Battle Pass Not Working” error are requested to submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

Poll : 0 votes