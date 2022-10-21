Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event: Start date, new mode, skins, and more

Live service games like Overwatch 2 have always made it a point to celebrate Halloween in-game in some way or the other. In fact, Halloween events in other games have already begun. For example, Fortnitemares 2022 kicked off a few days ago alongside a brand new collaboration with Evil Dead. The Festival of the Lost also began in Destiny 2.

Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise to see Overwatch 2 hop on the Halloween train with an event of its own. Although the event hasn't started yet, it's scheduled to begin soon. Not much is known about the event at the time of writing, but here's a quick rundown of everything that Activision Blizzard has revealed thus far about the said event.

When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event start?

*creepy laughter*



Prepare yourselves 🧟‍♀️ Halloween Terror begins Oct 25!

As revealed in the trailer posted on the game's official Twitter handle, the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2 is set to go live on October 25. It will be the title's first in-game event.

Although the developers haven't released many details about it, based on the information provided in one of their older blogs, the event will be known as Junkenstien's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and is scheduled to end on Tuesday, November 8.

Junkenstien's Revenge was the name of the Halloween event first seen in Overwatch 2's predecessor and was a game mode available throughout every Halloween event.

Despite only being released a few weeks back, it's interesting to see Activision Blizzard hop onto this event train and come up with an event of its own for its latest title. Junkenstien's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, as confirmed by Blizzard's President, will be a brand new game mode.

The @PlayOverwatch 2 Halloween event is a brand new game mode. It's the sequel to Junkenstein's Revenge.

The developers have done an exciting job setting up the event's premise. In a recent blog post, they introduced the event in the form of a letter from Lord Adlersbrunn. The letter talked about how the Lord had an uncanny feeling that some past horrors would be returning.

Although the letter does not delve into much detail about the upcoming event, players and fans can expect more information about it soon.





'From the desk of the Lord of Aldersbrunn' 🖊



Check out the first teaser for Overwatch 2: Halloween Terror
'From the desk of the Lord of Aldersbrunn' 🖊
overwatch.blizzard.com/news/23865970/

Even though Overwatch 2 was slightly wobbly at launch, the developers have managed to resolve most of the issues. It will be interesting to see how this event performs and how the community reacts. While Junkrat used to be the main villain of Junkenstien's Revenge event, for the Wrath of the Bride, the main villain could be Sombra in all probability.





New Halloween Cosmetics

🗺️New PvE Mode

New Skin: Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper and More



New Event Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride begins on October 25th!
New Halloween Cosmetics
🗺️New PvE Mode
New Skin: Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper and More
A new horror is coming to Overwatch 2

Keeping the event in mind, some characters in the game will be receiving new skins. These characters are as follows:

Sojourn

Junker Queen

Kikiro

Ashe

So far, the images have hinted at new skins for these four characters. However, it's currently unclear whether any other characters will be receiving Halloween-themed skins.

In fact, players can't recognize these characters in their Halloween avatars, which shows that the developers are putting their best foot forward with the event.

Moreover, this entire event will be a co-op PvE event, further setting the stage for Overwatch 2's upcoming PvE mode. It's only a matter of time before the event launches and the community gets to participate in this brand-new event in Overwatch 2.

