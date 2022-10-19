Kiriko is one of the latest heroes that Blizzard introduced with the release of Overwatch 2 as a Support class hero. The battle healer is finally available for the competitive hero pool, and fans can start picking her after almost two weeks of casual practice play.

Fans can finally play Overwatch 2 in competitive mode with the new healer that debuted with this new sequel title. Players can rank for multiple modes, including ranks for every role.

Kirko is a strong support hero who can play with many competitive team compositions and playstyles. This article dives into how Kiriko will impact and change the competitive experience.

Kiriko enters Overwatch 2 competitive mode

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Who’s ready to put their battle-healer skills to the test? Welcome to #Overwatch2 Competitive Mode, Kiriko 🦊Who’s ready to put their battle-healer skills to the test? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Welcome to #Overwatch2 Competitive Mode, Kiriko 🦊Who’s ready to put their battle-healer skills to the test? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YHnFymgxKf

Kiriko is originally from Kanezaka, Japan, according to the Overwatch lore. She is a skilled ninja and a healer at the same time who can aid allies and quickly take down enemies with her kunai knives. She is a direct descendent of a long line of skilled assassins and harnesses the fox spirit's power, Kitsune, to guide her strength in battle.

Kiriko, in some essence, is familiar to some of the already existing support heroes like Ana and Zenyatta. All her abilities revolve around healing and being able to aid teammates during fights but have the potential to be a self-sustained stealthy damage dealer. It will take long and painstaking hours of practice to master this hero properly.

Her abilities allow players to teleport to allies in a range that ignores map structure restrictions. This is a great ability to quickly reposition from a dangerous situation and help out estranged teammates who might be getting grouped up against and close to dying.

Her remote healing ability throws out talismans of healing that can recover a teammate’s health to a certain degree after needing to reload. She can also use another of her basic abilities to boost healing on teammates and temporarily make them invulnerable to incoming damage. In addition to invulnerability, this can remove all negative buffs on a hero like Zenyatta’s orb of discord.

Kiriko’s ultimate is unlike any other in Overwatch 2 and needs to be appropriately used for maximum impact. The ultimate brings forth the blessing of the fox spirit and opens a gateway on the map that provides increased movement and attack speed and decreases the cooldown of all abilities for the teammates that walk through the gates.

Kiriko being available in the competitive pool will massively change the safe play meta of support heroes. She can walk up close and damage heroes in addition to healing her allies while actively participating in the battle as well. Her evasion ability can ensure the player’s safety should they wish to hold the line alone and inflict damage on enemies while the team retreats.

Overwatch 2 will see a meta change and multiple new highlights in the upcoming season. Be sure to stay updated with Sportskeeda, as we will follow all the stories around Blizzard’s title closely and post regularly.

Poll : 0 votes