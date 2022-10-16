How to get Legendary Witch Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event

Overwatch 2 is a fresh first-person shooter title from Blizzard Entertainment. The game recently reached and celebrated the 25 million-player count mark. Remarkably, this achievement was secured just 10 days after its release.

The publishers promised the addition of new content and events to maintain the game’s stimulating experience. That said, the latest Seasonal content will be Overwatch 2’s first Halloween event, featuring a whole new game mode and a Legendary skin for Kiriko.

Let's take a look at how fans can get their hands on this Legendary Witch Kiriko skin in the upcoming Halloween event.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Event to feature new Legendary Kiriko skin

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



A new horror is coming... #Overwatch2 Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Event New Legendary Witch Kiriko Skin 🪄A new horror is coming... Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Event New Legendary Witch Kiriko Skin 🪄 A new horror is coming...🎃#Overwatch2 https://t.co/gY0vsNJrFp

Overwatch 2 will be hosting a Halloween event called Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The event is scheduled to start on October 25 and will continue until November 8, featuring a four-player PvE mode along with seasonal skins for four heroes.

Seasonal skins will be available for Sojourn, Junker Queen, Ashe, and Kiriko as these will be playable in the upcoming PvE mode.

Kiriko’s Legendary Skin

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



New Halloween Cosmetics

🗺️New PvE Mode

New Skin: Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper and More



A new horror is coming to Overwatch 2 New Event Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride begins on October 25th!New Halloween Cosmetics🗺️New PvE ModeNew Skin: Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper and MoreA new horror is coming to #Overwatch2 Overwatch 2 New Event Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride begins on October 25th!✨New Halloween Cosmetics🗺️New PvE Mode🎃New Skin: Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper and MoreA new horror is coming to #Overwatch2. https://t.co/gLIZDKSHyo

Kiriko is the latest addition that came with Overwatch 2’s release. Like Mercy, she was introduced as a healer in the Support class. Kiriko has already received some cosmetics, be it twitch drops or in the Battle Pass, and is going to get another Legendary skin that seems to be witch-themed.

The skin will have its own complete set with a broomstick to further embrace the theme in this Halloween Event.

How to get Legendary Witch Kiriko skin

It is unclear as to how the first seasonal event will work since the publishers have removed the loot box system. In the older title, players would get loot boxes to participate in events. One would open them and get gifts in their accounts in the form of different types of cosmetics.

The loot boxes were chance-based and every player had a chance to unlock a box that would reward them with one of the Legendary skins featured in the event.

The upcoming event may bring back a similar loot box system for now. Publishers may also opt to use a card system or a randomized reward system that credits a player's account with a randomly chosen cosmetic.

However, fans must participate in the event to have a chance at obtaining the Legendary Witch Kiriko skin.

Blizzard is sure to bring more exciting content to the game in the future. The playerbase needs to be regaled with unique rewards and elements for consistent retention.

