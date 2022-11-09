How to master Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

The most durable of Overwatch 2's Tank heroes, Crusader Reinhardt provides a tough frontline defense for teams looking to charge right into the action.

Reinhardt is an ideal choice for players who want to lead their teams into battle with a nearly impenetrable barrier shield, a devastating rocket-powered hammer, and an earth-shattering Ultimate ability.

Reinhardt's high damage output, HP, and armor make him an intimidating opponent in close-range brawls. Players can use his abilities and equipment to shatter defenses and sweep through the enemy frontline.

Despite receiving some changes to better balance his defensive and offensive abilities in Overwatch 2, Reinhardt still has a few obvious flaws. Players who use him may also discover that charging into battle isn't always the best strategy.

Players should ensure Reinhardt is paired with a capable healer in Overwatch 2

Unlike other tanks in Overwatch 2, Reinhardt is only there to make a shield. If players rush forward and try whirling his hammer, they'll quickly realize that the hero's speed and short-range combat make him best-suited to defense first and offense second.

That's not to say Reinhardt doesn't have DPS potential. To disrupt the enemy's formation, the hero can grab a healer and smash them against the wall. If an enemy gets past his shield, he can take them out quickly with his hammer attack or keep foes at a safe distance with his ranged attack.

Players should just make sure Reinhardt is paired with a capable healer because he has no other means of protection besides the shield. He does not work as a character capable of pursuing and defeating enemies on his own in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt's armor serves a purpose. Even without his shield, he can absorb a significant amount of damage.

Reinhardt can protect the party if they come under fire. However, he can also take a more aggressive approach and use his shield to break the enemy line and cause some chaos.

His barrier absorbs 1,200 damage points before shattering. So unless he is under heavy, sustained fire, shoving his way past enemies and getting his team past their lines can help turn the tide of battle.

If that fails, players can use Reinhardt's dash attack to catch enemies off-guard and eliminate whoever is causing the most trouble at the time. This is especially true if the opponent is Sigma, who can cover his team with his own barriers and throw boulders at players. This hero can also lob projectile attacks around his barrier so they explode while still dealing damage.

Reinhardt's shield is fantastic, but only if it's up against tough opponents. Unlike other fortifying abilities, the shield only protects against projectiles from the front. It is easy for a quick Tracer or Cassidy, for example, to slip behind Reinhardt's shield and start causing havoc.

As tempting as it is to advance down the center of the battlefield, the better strategy is to lead the party down a narrow path that is easier to defend.

Reinhardt has difficulty changing direction while charging, so players must aim carefully before using the ability. While his barrier is active, players will see everything around him, so they should keep an eye out for threats and adjust their strategy accordingly.

Reinhardt is helpless against airborne heroes like Pharah in Overwatch 2, so players should keep him close to a healer if they appear.

