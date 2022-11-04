Blizzard Entertainment's latest title, Overwatch 2, is the newest addition to the list of hero-shooter games released last month on October 4. The game came out as a free-to-play title and quickly rose in popularity with a massive surge in player count. The game looks and feels casual but has a critically competitive element ingrained inside it.

Overwatch 2 features three classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Winston belongs to the Tank category of heroes who utilize their hefty builds to become the team's shield and are usually the first point of contact for the opposing team.

Winston has three abilities, excluding his primary weapon that he utilizes to protect his teammates and take down enemies.

Exploring Winston counter picks in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features all the previous heroes and maps from its prequel, Overwatch, with the addition of a few new heroes, maps, map pool changes, and game modes. The publishers introduced a few balance changes to all the heroes and their abilities for the migration process to be more fluid from the original 6v6 format to a more standard 5v5.

Winston is originally from the Horizon Lunar Colony, where he was born and brought up by a scientist to learn the possibilities of limitless imagination. He possesses an incredibly high intellect due to his genetic modifications and the strength of an actual gorilla that he uses in-game to dominate over lobbies.

Winston's abilities in Overwatch 2

Winston firmly believes in a better future and uses his inventions for combat in Blizzard's latest title. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief explanation.

Tesla Cannon (Primary Fire): Shoots out bolts of electricity in a frontal-cone area. It is short-ranged. Right-click for a charged energy shot that can travel further.

Jump Pack (L-Shift): Use to leap forward quickly. It can damage enemy players upon ground contact.

Barrier Projector (E): Creates an impenetrable dome shield. Allies can shoot enemies from inside.

Primal Rage (Ultimate): Winston releases his animal side and rampages through the map and can knock back enemies with melee attacks.

Winston counters

Winston may be a Tank hero but has considerably lower defenses compared to others in his class and can be taken down quickly with the correct strategy. Maintaining distance and damaging him continuously or closing the gap to burst him down is essential.

Here is a list of the best heroes to counter Winston.

Roadhog

Ana

Junkrat

Moira

Roadhog is an excellent counter for melee and close-range heroes like Winston. He can utilize his close-range weapon to burst out massive amounts of damage while also healing himself while actively participating in the fight. Roadhog can also pull Winston if he tries to escape with his hook ability, which also inflicts damage.

Ana is a versatile support hero as she can maintain more than enough distance and spam her biotic sniper bullets to an exposed Winston, who will quickly draw down his health. Should he take a leap and close fight, Ana can use her biotic grenade and spam her weapon since Winston is easier to hit.

Junkrat is an actual annoyance in the entire Overwatch 2 game. He is a standing counter to every tank that exists since he can keep spamming explosives from a safe distance and also has the means to evade danger quickly. Junkrat can place steel traps that can immobilize Winston, making him a sitting duck to be killed.

Moira is a support hero who can be played both defensively and offensively. Winston does not have much ability to deter a Moira player should they mato close the distance between them drastically. Moira also possesses an evasion ability to help the player quickly reposition and retreat from risky situations.

This article sums up some of the most efficient counters for Winston in Overwatch 2. Follow Sportskeeda for more hero counters and guides for Overwatch 2.

