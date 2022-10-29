How to play Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode in Overwatch 2

Halloween brings with it a brand new update for Overwatch 2 for the community's 'Spooktober' needs. For its Halloween Terror event, Overwatch 2 introduced the "Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride" co-op game mode.

Players have to fight off Zomnics, ghosts, and the Bride herself to progress through the map to rescue the lord of the castle and save Adlersbrunn. Interestingly, there are several different variants to play alongside your friends.

With the event released on October 25, this guide will show you how to play the primary game mode and all the other game modes available for the event.

All games available for Overwatch 2's Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

Overwatch 2's Halloween Terror event has provided the community with a primary game mode, along with "Junkensein's mode" which introduces spinoff game modes with the same themes. All of these games are co-op and replayable for all Overwatch 2 players.

Here are all the game modes:

Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

The main game mode for Overwatch 2's Halloween Terror event is based around "Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride", a co-op adventure. This can be played by four players in which each one has to pick from a given roster of four heroes. This roster includes Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ashe, and Sojourn.

Players have to go through the map while killing enemies and solving puzzles in order to progress. There are some jumpscares and a few surprises, so exploration is encouraged. Fortunately, the game does give a jumpscare warning for players who might not be comfortable with it.

Junkenstein's Revenge

The first of the secondary game modes is "Junkenstein's Revenge", which is a co-op tower defense game. Four players get to pick from a roster of ten heroes at the start of the game.

Players have to protect the castle gates as hordes of Zomnics arrive to blow it up, along with certain bosses and Dr. Junkenstein himself. If the gates take too much damage or all the players are dead, then the game is over. Defeat Junkenstein and his allies to win this particular game mode.

Junkenstein Endless

The next one on the list of secondary game modes is "Junkenstein Endless". As its name suggests, it is an endless horde mode style of castle defense. It offers the same kind of playstyle as Junkenstein's Revenge, but with the added feature of being endless.

Players can test themselves to see how far they can survive this mode after they have finished the first mode.

Challenge Missions

The third mode gets further divided into several separate missions, where players have to complete certain objectives of the given mode. There are a total of six challenge missions revolving around the same tower defense format, but with a twist for each of them:

Vengeful Ghost: A deadly ghost chases players

Frenzied Stampede: Zomnics move faster

Three They Were: Only three players, but they deal more damage

Shocking Surprise: Some enemies spawn shock tires on death

Volatile Zomnics: Zomnics explode near players

Mystery Swap: Heroes periodically randomized

Where to find Halloween Terror modes in Overwatch 2

All of these new game modes can be found in Overwatch 2's Arcade. The primary game mode "Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride" will be the very first arcade game on the left hand side of the arcade menu.

Arcade menu for Halloween Terror event (Image via Sportskeeda)

"Junkenstein modes" can be seen right next to the primary game and includes the other variants mentioned. Among those entering the "Junkenstein modes" menu, you will further see a "Challenge Missions" tab. This will include the six challenge modes mentioned.

Junkenstein's Revenge all challenge modes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overwatch 2's Halloween Terror event will end on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Various achievements and rewards can be earned through this event and it is highly recommended to play with friends.

