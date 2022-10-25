All free Halloween Terror rewards in Overwatch 2: Weapon charm, name card, and more

The Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2 is on the cards. With the event starting in the next few hours, players are already excited to see what free rewards the developers have in store for them.

Given that the game had a very buggy launch, the developers promised to hand out free rewards to the community to compensate for the community's troubles during the launch. The Halloween Terror event also has free rewards that everyone can earn in Overwatch 2.

Explore free Overwatch 2 rewards during the Halloween Terror event

'Jack-O'-Lantern' Weapon Charm

'Nightfall Over Aldersbrunn' Name Card

Battle Pass XP

As mentioned above, players can earn a handful of free rewards in the game. As seen in the official blog, the rewards are as follows:

Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card

The Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm

Battle Pass XP

These rewards can be earned by participating in the event. There are other cosmetic rewards available that can be earned by completing special event-based challenges. It's currently unclear what these challenges are, but players can expect those challenges to go live once the event itself goes live on October 25.

That's not all. Players can also earn some Twitch drops while the event is active. To earn these Twitch drops, all players must do is connect their Twitch accounts to their Battle.net accounts. Once that's out of the way, players can then tune into any channel streaming Overwatch 2 and grab the following rewards as Twitch drops:

2 hours watched: Werewolf Winston Spray

4 hours watched: Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

The Twitch above drops are available on all platforms and are available across the following regions:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Australia/New Zealand

Taiwan

Korea

Southeast Asia

That said, these aren't the only rewards that players will be able to get their hands on. Double XP weekend will begin on October 28 and conclude on October 31. Other than that, players who log into Overwatch 2 between October 25 till the end of Season 1 will receive a free Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack weapon charm.

The Halloween Event in Overwatch 2 is Junkenstien's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The event will feature a PvE 4-man co-op game mode scheduled to last until the end of the event itself. This will give the community a glimpse into how PvE will look in Overwatch 2 and give the developers enough time to test out their PvE environment.

The main antagonist for Wrath of the Bride will be Sojourn. Based on this information, it's easy to assume that Sojourn will receive a brand-new event-based skin. Other characters will also receive brand new skin during the Halloween Terror event. The characters are as follows:

Ashe

Kikiro

Junker Queen

With the Wrath of the Bride update, the community is also expecting the arrival of Bastion, a character removed from the hero pool following the launch of Overwatch 2. It will be interesting to see what rework comes to this hero once he returns to the game.

