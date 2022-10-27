How to counter Ana in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is the newest hero-shooter title released by Blizzard Entertainment as a free-to-play game for the community. It was released as a sequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016 and became one of the most popular esports titles.

Overwatch 2 has a total of three classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Ana belongs to the support class and uses a custom-made weapon to aid her allies and damage enemies at the same time. She has a versatile kit that allows her to hold the line from a distance as well as in close quarters.

The Hero has a total of three abilities excluding her primary weapon that she utilizes to be one of the simplest yet most effective support heroes on the battlefield.

Overwatch 2 Ana's abilities and counter picks

Overwatch 2 features all the older heroes and maps. All of them have been carried over with a few tweaks by the publisher for a smoother transition into the new 5v5 player format that the game adopted over the original Overwatch 6v6 format.

Ana is a long-range support hero and uses a special sniper rifle that fires unique bullets built to help rejuvenate her teammates and also inflict bits of damage on enemies that can stack up to completely shut them down.

Ana’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Ana is primarily a Hero that is meant to be played from a safe distance to be able to survive and also help her team with consistent support from the back lines. Here is a list of all her abilities with a brief description.

Biotic Rifle (Primary Fire): Ana uses a unique sniper rifle that shoots bullets that can heal allies and damage enemy heroes. Right click enables long-range scope on the weapon.

Ana uses a unique sniper rifle that shoots bullets that can heal allies and damage enemy heroes. Right click enables long-range scope on the weapon. Sleep Dart (L-Shift): Fires a dart that puts the enemy down with a sleep effect and can disrupt ongoing abilities like Reaper’s ultimate.

Fires a dart that puts the enemy down with a sleep effect and can disrupt ongoing abilities like Reaper’s ultimate. Biotic Grenade (E): Throws a grenade that heals teammates and damages enemies as well as blocks them from healing.

Throws a grenade that heals teammates and damages enemies as well as blocks them from healing. Nano Boost (Ultimate): Ana fires a bullet on a targeted ally that increases outgoing damage and reduces the incoming damage they take.

Ana counters

Ana is a fragile Overwatch 2 Hero who cannot hold her own for long if enemies group up and target her, making it easier to control her in close ranges. She provides great support and needs to be kept in check while fighting.

Here is a list of the best heroes to remove Ana from the battlefield.

D.Va

WIdowmaker

Tracer

Sombra

D.Va is a high-damage output tank Hero who is surprisingly mobile despite the size of the Mech she uses. She can quickly close the distance between Ana and her with her flight ability and block more bullets with the defense matrix, making it easy to bombard the latter with loads of bullets and rockets at close range.

Widowmaker is a perfect counter for Ana as she can quickly take her head while focusing on healing her allies by shooting biotic bullets at them. The former can use her gun as an automatic weapon as well, which can burst down the latter in mere seconds.

Tracer can be a direct counter to Ana, her erratic movements, along with her ability to travel back in time to regain her health for another fight. The latter uses a sniper rifle that has a low fire rate so it becomes almost an unfair match-up where she will most definitely lose.

Sombra can pass around undetected and cross enemy front lines to take down the support heroes, providing heals and sustaining the team. She can quickly cover the ground and go around to catch Ana off-guard as she will be focusing on aiding her teammates.

Sombra’s SMG weapons can quickly output a heavy amount of damage while also silencing Ana’s abilities, leaving her with no choice but to take the fight head-on.

These are the most effective Heroes that can take down Ana with ease and remove her from the battlefield repeatedly with the same tricks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 in-depth guides as they will be updated regularly.

