How to counter Tracer in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest online multiplayer title in the hero-shooter genre. The game was released on October 4 as a sequel to Overwatch, which dropped in 2016 and carved a niche in the esports scene.

Overwatch 2 has three main classes of heroes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Tracer is one of the oldest characters in Overwatch and carries over to the new title. She is a damage hero whose abilities keep her nimble on foot and enables easy repositioning. Blizzard introduced a few balance changes for almost all heroes to fit better into Overwatch 2.

Tracer has three abilities, excluding her primary weapon, making it very hard to track and kill.

Overwatch 2 Tracer counter picks

Overwatch 2 features all the heroes and maps from its prequel with a few tweaks and new seasonal content that the publisher will introduce regularly. There are also new game modes and maps after the title has shifted to a more standard 5v5 format from 6v6.

Tracer is a primarily poking damage hero who can repeatedly shoot away chunks of the opponent’s health and quickly retreat to safety. She is a highly efficient hero who can make quick rotations and breach the enemy’s back line.

Tracer’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Tracer wields two pulse weapons, one on each hand, and has evasion abilities that are more powerful than any other hero in the game. Here is a list of all her abilities with a brief description.

Pulse Pistols (Primary Fire): Dual automatic pulse weapons for short range.

Dual automatic pulse weapons for short range. Blink (L-Shift): Tracer blinks forward in the direction she is moving.

Tracer blinks forward in the direction she is moving. Recall (E): Uses time travel to go back to a previous point on the map and regains health.

Uses time travel to go back to a previous point on the map and regains health. Pulse Bomb (Ultimate): Tracer throws out a sticky bomb that can output massive damage. It can stick to enemy heroes and walls.

Tracer counters

Tracer is very hard to corner as she cannot be physically blockaded in any situation. Her ability to short-teleport makes her movement unpredictable and the hero harder to track than most in Overwatch 2.

Here is a list of the best counters to efficiently take down Tracer.

Sombra

Winston

Pharah

Moira

Sombra is the only hero in Overwatch 2 who can stay invisible indefinitely unless she attacks or gets detected. She is also a hero who can silence the abilities of others for a brief amount of time. This powerful tool can disable Tracer from moving frantically, and since she is weaker, it is easier to take her down with Sombra’s SMG weapon.

Winston is an excellent counter to squishy but mobile heroes. His ability to leap out of reach and shield incoming damage makes him a hard counter for Tracer. His weapon deals damage in a conical region to all heroes in front and hence requires players only to close the gap instead of tracking the enemy movements.

Pharah is one of the most annoying characters in the damage class, as she can stay airborne and out of reach most of the time. Her rockets can deal high and feature splash damage, which is excellent for chipping damage on multiple enemies. Tracer can only blink three times before the ability requires a recharge, making it easy for Pharah players to spam her down.

Moira is one of the most potent support heroes with an evasion ability. For Moira to drain her health, the Tracer only needs to be in range, and with the additional ability to fire out a damaging orb, Moira can chase down a Tracer and quickly dispose of her while also healing herself.

These were the most effective counters for Tracer in Overwatch 2 and a list of heroes that all Tracer players need to look for. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more hero counters and guides on Overwatch 2.

