Overwatch 2 has a total of 35 Heroes, including two new additions - Junker Queen and Kiriko - in the Tank and Support classes, respectively. Blizzard released this game as a sequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016 and consolidated its position as a hero-shooter esports title, boasting a massive community of fans.

Overwatch 2 has three primary classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Pharah is one of the Heroes who has been carried over to Blizzard’s newest after some tweaks and balance changes for her to better fit into the new environment. She belongs to the Damage class and is one of the best mobile characters in the class.

Pharah has a total of four abilities, making her capable of inflicting high damage and versatile movement.

Overwatch 2 Pharah counter picks

Overwatch 2 features the entire roster from Overwatch and also its maps with the addition of some new maps and changes in map pools for some game modes. The publishers chose to transition the game into a more standard 5v5 from the former 6v6 format.

Pharah is a super useful Hero who can be an asset in almost all team compositions as she can quickly reposition herself out of common reach and is capable of being the primary damage dealer in the team.

Pharah’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Pharah uses a rocket launcher as her primary weapon along with jet packs to go airborne. Here is a list of all her abilities with a short description.

Rocket Launcher (Primary Fire): Pharah utilizes a long-range rocket launcher that can deal high damage.

Jump Jet (L-Shift): Fire up a heavy blast from the jet packs to instantly gain height.

Concussive Blast (E): Fire a rocket that knocks back enemy Heroes from their position.

Barrage (Ultimate): Fire a volley of mini rockets that can quickly mow down the enemy's health and convert kills.

Hover Jets (Passive): Press the jump keybind to fire jet packs and levitate in the air.

Pharah counters

Pharah is usually a hard target to hit since she is usually airborne and moves unpredictably until her jet fuel runs out. The Hero is also capable of quickly distancing herself from enemy players.

Here is a list of all the Overwatch 2 Heroes who can counter her:

Widowmaker

Hanzo

Sojourn

Soldier 76

Widowmaker is a direct counter to Pharah. The Hero's airborne movements make her an easy target for all of its users since Pharah cannot directly commit to a sniper in the distance. She can also take down Pharah with a direct headshot when fully charged.

Hanzo plays a similar role to Widowmaker but has to play at a medium range that is slightly threatening against a Pharah player. However, the former can swiftly dispose of the latter with one clean headshot at any range and also utilize his rapid firing ability to take her down, should they push to reduce distance.

Sojourn uses a great automatic weapon that can quickly burst down Pharah mid-air. It does take a level of tracking and prediction, but it is comparatively easier with an automatic weapon that can fire beams of plasma. This is most useful when the latter is static while using her ultimate ability.

Soldier 76 uses a Hitscan primary weapon, which makes this hero ideal for damaging Pharah while she is airborne. The latter's rockets have lower bullet velocity, so players need to predict positions while firing them to deal maximum damage.

Soldier 76 players can utilize their sprint ability to dodge direct rocket hits and force Pharah to retreat or send her back to spawn.

This concludes the most effective counters for Pharah in Overwatch 2 and the Heroes every Pharah player should be wary of while playing a match. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more mastery guides.

