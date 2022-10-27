How to counter Mei in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest jab at the hero-shooter genre, with the title being the sequel of its long-running predecessor, Overwatch, in the esports scene. The game boasts a massive community of fans and supporters across the globe who enjoy this dominant first-person shooter experience.

The game features a total of three classes - Tank, Damage, and Support. Mei is an unconventional damage hero with some of the most unique abilities in Overwatch 2 that make her the Ice Queen in any mode. She hails from Xi’an, China according to the Overwatch lore.

Mei has a total of three abilities excluding her primary weapon, which enables her to survive on the battlefield longer than most heroes can on their own.

Overwatch 2 Mei counter-picks

Overwatch 2 has carried over all the old heroes and maps, with Blizzard introducing minor changes and tweaks to all characters. This has helped them to transition smoothly and fit better in the 5v5 format, which is different from the original 6v6 that was in its prequel.

Mei is a damage hero who utilizes the power of freezing cold water that can negatively affect the enemy hero’s movement speed. She can immobilize them with frostbite, making them an easy target to be taken down within seconds.

Mei’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Mei uses a primary weapon that can freeze enemies at close range and also deals with long-range fights with precise mechanical aim. Here is a list of all her abilities with a brief description.

Endothermic Blaster (Primary Fire): Mei can shoot out a controlled spray that slows down enemy heroes.

Mei can shoot out a controlled spray that slows down enemy heroes. Endothermic Blaster (Secondary Fire): The same weapon can fire a charged shot at longer ranges that can heavily damage enemies.

The same weapon can fire a charged shot at longer ranges that can heavily damage enemies. Cryo-Freeze (L-Shift): She can freeze herself and become invulnerable to incoming damage, healin herself while in the frozen state.

She can freeze herself and become invulnerable to incoming damage, healin herself while in the frozen state. Ice Wall (E): Mei can create a wall of ice at a designated location in front of her that breaks after taking certain damage or after a short duration.

Mei can create a wall of ice at a designated location in front of her that breaks after taking certain damage or after a short duration. Blizzard (Ultimate): Launches a weather-control drone that freezes enemies in the effective range and is a large area-based ability.

Mei counters

Mei is not the strongest hero but can be a persistent damage-dealer when properly protected and played. She can quickly target more than one enemy and also block flank routes to take down estranged heroes on the map.

Here are the most effective Overwatch 2 heroes who can take Mei down in any game mode.

Pharah

Sombra

Widowmaker

Soldier 76

Pharah is a good counter to Mei as she can stay airborne for a long time. This helps her maintain distance from Mei’s primary weapon and shoot her down with the rocket launcher. She can additionally scale up Mei’s wall and constantly apply pressure on the enemy team.

Sombra is a great counter for Mei as she can go behind enemy lines without being detected. She can silence the latter's abilities, making her just a squishy target trying to get into cover or retreat towards her teammates. Sombra can also quickly reposition herself to safety should Mei overpower her, and attempt to take her down again after rejuvenating.

Widowmaker can take down Mei with a single clean headshot from a very long distance. She can also spam a few shots at Mei to force her to use her cryo ability to heal, which makes her a still target as soon as she gets out of the frozen state.

Soldier 76 is an aggressive answer to Mei’s freezing abilities. He can heal himself with his biotic field and dive in to take down Mei with regular bullets as well as a clean hit from the Helix Rockets. He can also sprint and cover more area while taking Mei down from outside her primary weapon’s range.

These were some of the best Overwatch 2 heroes to deal with Mei and eliminate her annoying ability to slow down the entire team’s progress. These heroes are also what a player using Mei should look out for while taking a head-on fight with the enemy team.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more in-depth hero guides and counters.

Poll : 0 votes