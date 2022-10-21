How to master Orisa in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 features all the maps and heroes from its prequel, along with a few more additions. Blizzard has introduced several tweaks to their characters with an overhaul of playstyles.

The game loop features three playable classes: Tank, Damage, and Support. There are a total of 35 heroes on the Overwatch 2 roster and Orisa is one of the eight playable tank-class characters.

This article will discuss Orisa in-depth and provide clarity for players who wish to master her.

Achieve complete mastery over Orisa in Overwatch 2

An excerpt from Overwatch's official wiki describes the tank as:

"Orisa is a newly-created omnic with both a heart and personality. Urged to become a hero by her creator, Efi Oladele, Orisa strives to right wrongs and act as the hero the world needs. While her relative inexperience can make her an occasional liability, Efi's optimism and willingness to make modifications to Orisa's adaptive artificial intelligence have always been able to set things right."

Orisa’s role on the battlefield

Ovverwatch 2 was introduced with a rework to the match format, featuring 5v5 battles instead of the established 6v6 of its predecessor. It is important for the tank to be the sole protector of the team, especially with the removal of a secondary tank role.

Orisa is a very powerful hero from the class. Not only is she capable of withstanding huge bursts of damage from the enemy, but has strong pushing capabilities as well.

In Overwatch 2, Orisa has a mediocre health pool for a tank but high survivability thanks to her two defensive abilities. Her armor and massive hitbox allow her to be the focus of the enemy team while being able to survive through it. This discourages all damage-class heroes as there is no one-shot ability in the game against her when her armor is active.

Overwatch 2 relies on objective priority over kills and Orisa's kit allows her to hold and attack objects extremely well as she can rush in while surviving oncoming damage, allowing her team to flank and rally behind her.

In Overwatch 2, her kit comes with an armor ability that gives her multiple buffs such as 40% damage reduction, 125 temporary hit points, and a 50% reduction in Fusion Driver's heat generation.

Additionally, there's also her Javelin Spin, which negates almost all the projectiles in the game and increases the movement speed by 50%, and then 20% for two seconds after the ability has ended.

It does little in the way of damage but disrupts enemies from positions and can be used to push them off the map as well. She's a very useful hero for pushing and letting the enemy team focus on her.

When it comes to offense, Orisa's Energy Javelin and Fusion Driver are very powerful but come with certain limitations.

The Fusion Driver has no reload but an overheat mechanic that needs to stop firing for a while. If not, it will overheat and have a two-second cooldown before you can fire again.

The Energy Javelin is is an arcing projectile that does 60 damage, along with a knockback and mini stun on a direct hit. It does an additional 40 damage if the enemy gets pushed into a wall with it.

Orisa counters

Orisa is strong at close range and can sustain a lot of damage with her kit. However, she is heavily dependent on her healer.

She is weak against heroes with a long reach due to her low damage with Fusion Driver, which is a result of a long-range damage dropoff. Her Energy Javelin has an arc that makes it difficult to land on target as well.

Here is a list of all Overwatch 2 heroes that can counter Orisa:

Tracer

Widowmaker

Genji

Pharah

Reaper

Tracer is a hero that Orisa players need to be mindful of as she can easily harass the tank with her movement abilities that make her very difficult to lock down.

Widowmaker has the ultimate power over Orisa as her range and high damage can take down the tank before the player even knows where the shots are getting fired from — especially from a good vantage point.

Genji is another tricky hero who cannot be locked down by Orisa as his movement and quick damage is extremely difficult to deal with.

Pharah can deal massive amounts of damage while evading with her flight ability. She can be a menace to Orisa as the latter has a massive hitbox and a very weak kit for ranged flight combat.

Reaper's ability to move in and out of combat while dealing heavy damage makes him a strong counter as even Orisa's Energy Javelin phases through his Wraith Form. He can also steal the tank's health with The Reaping.

Best team composition

In Overwatch 2, Orisa's ability allows her to have a very selfish playstyle, but there is very little she can do if cornered. While her ability to push allows her to move ahead very well, overextending it is very easy and can lead to quick deaths if she stays away from the team for too long.

Here is the best team composition around Bastion as the primary damage-dealer in Overwatch 2:

Bastion

Orisa

Pharah

Moira

Zenyatta

As Orisa holds object and covers, a lot of damage output can come from heroes with AoE abilities such as Bastion and Pharah. Along with this, Zenyatta can place an orb for healing as Orisa has no healing abilities.The team can combine the tank's ultimate along either Pharah's or Bastion's.

Orisa is a very powerful tank hero in the right hands and can turn the tide for a team with one good ultimate cast. Overwatch 2 has brought a few balance tweaks, and this hero seems to have gotten the better end of the deal. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more hero guides and regular game updates.

Poll : 0 votes