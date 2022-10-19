Tanks in Overwatch have been some of the most crucial team members, and their importance is even greater in Overwatch 2. This is especially so as the latter is introducing the 5v5 team composition and removing one tank player from both teams.

Tanks in Overwatch 2 are able to sustain heavy enemy fire with their large health pool and negate incoming abilities and projections with their own defensive ones. These tanks are responsible for helping their team push into the objective or secure it, and none of it works better than Orisa, the Hero of Numbani.

All of Orisa's abilities in Overwatch 2

Orisa earns her place amongst the best tanks in Overwatch 2 due to her wide range of abilities and attacks after her latest rework. This enables her to face off against any or all heroes and situations.

Following are all the abilities that Orisa possesses in Overwatch 2 following her rework:

Augmented Fusion Driver (Projectile)

Orisa's primary weapon, the Augmented Fusion Driver, is a close to mid-range fully-automatic energy turret that shoots energy projectiles at enemies. With Orisa's latest rework in Overwatch 2, her weapon has become 'heat-based,' causing it to heat up with extensive use and requiring a cooldown in order to use it again.

Energy Javelin (Arcing Projectile)

Orisa throwing her new energy Javelin to fend off enemies in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Replacing Orisa's original ability, the Halt, Orisa now throws an arcing javelin made of energy at her target. This javelin is capable of stunning enemies and deals extra damage if opponents are pushed onto a wall, similar to Doomfist's Rocket Punch.

A well-timed javelin throw can shut down enemy ultimates such as Reaper's Death Blossom, Pharah's Rocket Barrage, Casidy's Deadeye and a lot more.

Fortify (Ability)

In one of Orisa's defensive abilities, she activates a self-inflicted status on herself which reduces the damage she takes from opponents. Additionally, she is also unable to be affected with any movement impairing effect. This status effect also negates any headshot damage upon her and reduces her primary weapon's heat generation.

Fortify is easily Orisa's best ability, allowing her to hold her ground all by herself in messy situations. This includes during Mei's ultimate that would freeze opponents, Soujorn's Disruptor shot that hinders movement, Reinhardt's Charge and more.

Javelin Spin (Melee)

Orisa spins her energy javelin at great speed, causing it to form a forward-facing shield that destroys incoming projectiles and other forms of attacks. This defensive ability also works well to regain objective control since it increases her forward movement speed and also pushes away enemies.

Terra Surge (Ultimate /AoE)

Orisa using her new ultimate in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Replacing her original Supercharger ultimate, Orisa is given a new ultimate called the Terra Surge. Orisa charges her javelin by spinning it atop before stabbing it onto the ground and dealing heavy damage in a concentrated circle.

The longer Orisa charges her ultimate, the stronger it becomes, enabling her to eliminate most DPS and healers in her vicinity. Also during her ultimate, Orisa gains a health boost and the Fortify effect while being unable to use her primary weapon or javelin throw.

Best Matchups and Counters for Orisa

A look at the best hero matchups for Orisa in Overwatch 2(Image via Blizzard)

Reinhardt: Reinhardt's strength lies in close-range combat, and his ability to eliminate enemies by swinging his hammer around or pinning them with his charge, and this is where Orisa excels against him.

With her fully-automatic Augmented Fusion Driver weapon, Orisa can shoot down Reinhardt's shield without needing to get too close. Orisa can also absorb his Fire Strike using her Javelin Spin as well as become immune to being pinned with his charge by activating her Fortify ability.

Reaper: While Orisa has a considerably large hitbox for Reaper to shoot at, Orisa's larger health pool proves to be an issue for him. With Reaper's Hellfire Shotgun damage being reduced in Overwatch 2, a 1v1 situation would provide sufficient time for Orisa's team to come to her aid.

Orisa can also throw her Energy Javelin to easily deactivate Reaper's Death Blossom by stunning him. This will save her team from an effective team wipe in critical situations as well as her Javelin Spin will negate most of the damage coming from Reaper's ultimate.

D.Va: Orisa is an effective counter to most of D.Va's weapons and abilities. D.Va's Fusion Cannon shotguns do little to no damage against Orisa at range, and she can easily negate D.Va's Micro Missiles with her Javelin Spin.

Orisa, on the other hand, can use her Fusion Driver to shoot down D.Va and even make her use her Defense Matrix's charge to absorb incoming projectiles.

Recommended Counters:

A look at the best counters to Orisa in Overwwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Soldier: 76: Orisa being one of the strongest tanks in Overwatch 2 can be challenging to counter for beginners. Thus, Soldier: 76 proves to be a valuable DPS hero to use against her. Equipped with his Heavy Pulse Rifle and Helix Rockets, Soldier: 76 can deal a considerable amount of damage to Orisa.

Zenyatta: While he isn't a strong hero overall, Zenyatta can be deemed as a tank destroyer due to his Orb of Discord. When placed on an enemy, the Orb of Discord would cause the hero to receive increased damage from all forms of attacks.

This would make Orisa an easier target to take down with her receiving increased damage. Furthermore, Zenyatta could use his primary weapon, Orb of Destruction, to send hard-hitting projectile orbs dealing significant damage to Orisa.

Sombra: When it comes down to bringing down enemies from the inside, Sombra is the number one pick. Able to become invisible using her Stealth ability and sneak up on her enemies, Sombra can turn off their abilities for a short while using her Hack.

Orisa, who has a bunch of abilities in her arsenal, will become a large walking tank that anyone can shoot down if Sombra sneaks up on her and hacks her. That's not all, Sombra will also deal increased damage to hacked enemies, making a hacked Orisa an easy target for her to eliminate.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

