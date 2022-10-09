5 best Support heroes in Overwatch 2 that Apex Legends players should try

Overwatch 2 took the world by storm following its release on October 4, 2022. Building on its predecessor's success, the 5v5 first-person shooter provides an improved combat experience, updated graphics, and unique designs, as well as new modes and characters.

Featuring 34 diverse heroes, Overwatch 2 divides them into three roles: Tank, Damage, and Support.

5 Support role heroes for Apex Legends players to try in Overwatch 2

Healing in Apex Legends is fairly simple, as players can use Lifeline drones, medkits and syringes. However, Overwatch 2 provides an exclusive class of characters that perform this feature through weapons and abilities.

Support heroes are tasked with keeping their team alive by healing them. However, they could also change the tide of the game by providing essential buffs to their teammates in terms of damage, speed or even negating enemy healing. That being said, here are the five best support heroes for Apex Legends players to try in Overwatch 2:

1) Kiriko

Kiriko drops into battle with her guardian fox spirit (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko is a ninja healer from Japan. She provides healing through talismans deployed on her teammates. Kiriko can also use her Protection Suzu ability to make her allies invulnerable for a quick moment and strip them of all status effects.

Able to teleport through walls using the Swift Step ability, she's also quite helpful with her ultimate, the Kitsune Rush. The move summons a fox spirit that lunges forward and creates a path for accelerated movement, increased rate of fire and faster ability cooldowns.

2) Baptiste

Baptiste with his new design in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Belonging to Overwatch 2's hybrid class of heroes, Baptiste can be described as a combat medic, providing both healing and decent offense. Equipped with his Biotic Launcher rifle, he can shoot in three-round bursts that inflict a good amount of damage. Furthermore, Baptiste can jump really high using his Ex Boots passive.

The Biotic Launcher also has a secondary fire that works like a grenade launcher, healing allies at the point of impact. He can also heal himself and his allies in a small radius through the Regenerative Burst ability.

But the strongest part of his kit comes from this Immortality Field that acts like a floating lamp, preventing his teammates from dying while they are in its radius. His ultimate, the Amplification Matrix, provides a structure that boosts damage and healing effects when passed through.

3) Moira

Moira with her new design in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

One of the strongest yet easiest heroes to master, Moira is a deadly force of nature. Using her Biotic Grasp, she can heal her allies with a healing mist. What makes it even more dangerous is its secondary fire that locks onto any enemy in her vicinity and drains their life while also replenishing her healing mist.

Moira can also throw Biotic Orbs that bounce off walls. They can either be thrown as a healing orb that aids nearby allies or drains enemy health.

Her Fade ability, inspired by Reaper, makes her invulnerable and invisible while moving at high speed. Her ultimate, Coalescence, shoots a large beam that heals allies whilst also damaging enemies.

4) Lucio

Lucio wall rides his way into Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

A hero who grooves while passively wall-riding on the battlefield, Lucio can heal or increase his allies' speed using the Crossfade ability. He can also amplify its effects with the Amp It Up trait.

Equipped with his Sonic Amplifier, Lucio can shoot a burst of energy rounds and knock his enemies off with the Soundwave.

Using his ultimate the Sound Barries, Lucio drops the beat and provides a huge amount of temporary health to all his teammates in a 30-meter radius.

5) Mercy

Mercy with her new design (Image via Blizzard)

Overwatch's guardian angle, Mercy staying true to her name, joins the battle with one sole purpose: aiding her team. With her Caduceus Staff, Mercy can heal a targeted ally or boost their damage by switching between fire modes.

However, don't take her lightly as she can use her Caduceus Blaster to fend for herself.

What makes her the ultimate healer is that she can revive teammates using her Resurrect ability. Furthermore, with her ultimate, the Valkyrie, she can fly across the map to reach out to those in need.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

