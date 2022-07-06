The best Healing Heroes in the Overwatch 2 beta, ranked

The 5v5 PVP Overwatch 2 beta lets players choose from a total of 32 characters.

Many players opt for the supporting role of a Healer Hero. This means they'll need to do their best to stay alive as long as possible so they can ensure the same fate for their teammates.

Out of the seven supporting Healers in the beta, there are five that stand out. These are the best options to choose, with one being clearly better than all of the others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Baptiste, Ana and 3 other Healer Heroes that are great options in the Overwatch 2 beta

5) Moira

A look at Moira in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Moira's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Biotic Grasp : Moira uses her left hand to expend biotic energy and heal allies in front of her. A secondary-fire option sends out a long-range beam to replenish her own health by taking it from an enemy.

: Moira uses her left hand to expend biotic energy and heal allies in front of her. A secondary-fire option sends out a long-range beam to replenish her own health by taking it from an enemy. Biotic Orb : Moira launches a biotic sphere that can either heal allies it passes through or give a decaying effect to enemies.

: Moira launches a biotic sphere that can either heal allies it passes through or give a decaying effect to enemies. Fade : Her movement speed increases, making her invulnerable to damage.

: Her movement speed increases, making her invulnerable to damage. Coalescence: Moira channels a long-range beam to heal allies, damage enemies and bypass barriers.

Moira is limited by lines of sight in the Overwatch 2 beta. She can heal well, but if she is separated from her team, she is nearly useless.

At times, Moira is better off using the damaging effects of her abilities and healing herself.

4) Baptiste

A look at Baptiste in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Baptiste's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Exo Boots : Baptiste can crouch and launch himself to jump higher.

: Baptiste can crouch and launch himself to jump higher. Biotic Launcher : The launcher has a three-round burst that provides significant damage output. The secondary-fire option lobs projectiles that heal allies near the point of impact.

: The launcher has a three-round burst that provides significant damage output. The secondary-fire option lobs projectiles that heal allies near the point of impact. Regenerative Burst : Baptiste activates a regenerative burst that heals himself and nearby allies over time.

: Baptiste activates a regenerative burst that heals himself and nearby allies over time. Immortality Field : A device is used to create a field that prevents any allies from dying.

: A device is used to create a field that prevents any allies from dying. Amplification Matrix: A matrix is created that doubles all damage and healing of friendly projectiles that pass through it.

Baptiste is a solid choice for anyone who wants to play a supporting Hero in the Overwatch 2 beta. However, his damage output and the buffs from his Ultimate are much greater than his overall healing capabilities.

3) Mercy

A look at Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Regeneration : Mercy heals herself over time passively.

: Mercy heals herself over time passively. Angelic Descent : Mercy can slow the speed of her descent when falling from great heights.

: Mercy can slow the speed of her descent when falling from great heights. Caduceus Staff : A beam is sent to an ally that, when maintained, restores their health or increases their damage output.

: A beam is sent to an ally that, when maintained, restores their health or increases their damage output. Caduceus Blaster : This shoots a round from Mercy's sidearm.

: This shoots a round from Mercy's sidearm. Guardian Angel : Mercy flies to an ally to provide quick assistance.

: Mercy flies to an ally to provide quick assistance. Resurrect: This Ultimate brings a dead ally back to life with full health.

In the Overwatch 2 beta, Mercy can travel fast and help keep allies from falling. If they do fall, she can simply bring them back to life with her Ultimate. Her lack of other supporting abilities is her only downfall.

2) Ana

A look at Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Biotic Rifle : The rifle shoots a dart that can heal allies or deal ongoing damage to enemies.

: The rifle shoots a dart that can heal allies or deal ongoing damage to enemies. Sleep Dart : A dart is fired from Ana's sidearm that makes the target unconscious if hit.

: A dart is fired from Ana's sidearm that makes the target unconscious if hit. Biotic Grenade : Ana tosses a biotic grenade that damages enemies and heals allies in its area of effect. Allies receive extra healing from other sources and enemies can't be healed for a short time.

: Ana tosses a biotic grenade that damages enemies and heals allies in its area of effect. Allies receive extra healing from other sources and enemies can't be healed for a short time. Nano Boost: Ana hits an ally with a combat boost, giving them a higher damage output and less damage taken from the opposition.

Although Ana only has a small number of abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta, she is one of the best Healer Heroes the game has to offer. Her ability to support other supporting Heroes by boosting their effects is incredibly useful.

1) Lucio

A look at Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Wall Ride : Lucio can jump onto a wall and ride along it.

: Lucio can jump onto a wall and ride along it. Sonic Amplifier : This can hit enemies with sonic projectiles.

: This can hit enemies with sonic projectiles. Soundwave : Lucio knocks enemies back with a blast of sound.

: Lucio knocks enemies back with a blast of sound. Crossfade : Lucio energizes himself and nearby allies with music. Two songs allow for either healing or increased movement speed.

: Lucio energizes himself and nearby allies with music. Two songs allow for either healing or increased movement speed. Amp It Up : This increases the volume of the music, making the songs' effects greater.

: This increases the volume of the music, making the songs' effects greater. Sound Barrier: The Ultimate creates protective waves that provide shields to Lucio and nearby allies.

Lucio is hands down the best support Hero in the Overwatch 2 beta even without a multitude of healing abilities.

The maps in the beta allow him to move freely, more than any other character, so he can arrive in a pinch to heal allies.

