How to survive an ultimate in Overwatch 2? Player shows that pushups might be the way

Overwatch 2's PvP testing might have limited scope, but it's still providing a lot of enjoyment to many players worldwide. While the beta version of the upcoming sequel has several notable changes, it also includes features that made the first game what it is.

One of the most vital things that players can do in-game is strike their opponents using the ultimate attack. While countering them is possible, a Soldier 76 player might have found an ingenious way of avoiding Cassidy's ultimate.

After several rounds of delays and speculations over the months, players have finally been able to glimpse what's on offer. The beta test is the first of many that Blizzard has scheduled and has a couple of weeks left.

Players have already been able to recreate a few funny moments. The way one player uses Soldier 76 to counter Cassidy's ultimate will surely be at the top.

Overwatch 2 player does pushups with Soldier 76 to counter Cassidy

There are different ways to counter the ultimates in Overwatch 2, just like in the original game. The interesting fact about Soldier 76's reversal is that it's an emote. This was showcased by Reddit user u/FatCosmos, who uploaded a clip of their perfect counter to Cassidy's ultimate Deadeye.

In Overwatch 2, Cassidy's ultimate comes with the war call of "It's High Noon." It was apparent that FatCosmos knew that going prone would allow them to escape the ultimate. This occurs because Cassidy's ultimate requires the character to lock on to the opponents.

This locking mechanism depends on the remaining health of each opponent. Cassidy also requires a clear line of sight to lock on to the targets. All Soldier 76 needed was to do the pushup emote.

Going for a pushup helped the player escape the locking mechanism. This enabled the player to stay alive despite their teammates going down to the ultimate. Certain characters might have a dedicated countering mechanism, but an emote might be the best counter of all time.

This is just one of the many interesting and fun things that players have enjoyed since the start of the PvP testing. Blizzard launched the beta test version on April 26 at a limited capacity. The biggest feature of the upcoming game is the 5v5 mode, which has been a major change from the 6v6 mode in the past.

Additionally, players are also enjoying the new maps that are part of the game. There's a brand new hero in the form of Sojourn that has been made available to all the players. Older ones like Orisa and Doomfist have also been reworked, and there are plans to add more to the PvP testing in the upcoming days.

Edited by R. Elahi