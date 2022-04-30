Overwatch 2 Beta preview: An in-depth look at the shooter’s extension

Overwatch 2 has been under development for a long time and the fanbase is getting their first hands-on with its Open Beta that launched recently. This early access has given players a rough idea of what to expect from the final game and how players have to adapt to it.

Overall, the game is set to launch with several multiplayer changes, story mode, and character rework missing from the first iteration.

Since this game is not a final product, many things are still susceptible to change and might get a completely changed product overall.

Until that happens, this preview article will dive into the brand new, improved shooter game and what players can expect from it.

Overwatch 2 Beta: Similar environment, yet so different

Sojourn, the new hero in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 is built on the same concept the first game was created. This concept includes the usage of different heroes with diverse abilities on unique maps which have various game modes.

However, some of the original aspects of the first game are seeing some changes with the new game.

For instance, the new game has brought some rework on heroes like Bastion, Doomfist, Sombra, and more, giving it a fresh feel.

Not only that, McCree, one of the most beloved heroes in the game, has also received a name change and is now being called Cassidy. Cassidy has received some changes too.

Furthermore, the game has also added a list of new maps, which are as follows:

Circuit Royal

Midtown

Rome

Toronto

Along with this, Overwatch 2 also introduces a new hero named Sojourn, who brings a fast-paced playstyle.

All the heroes in Overwatch 2 Beta

D.VA can decimate anyone upclose (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What helps the shooter game stay true to its core is its collection of heroes who bring different kinds of playstyles along with them. The following is a list of characters who made their debut in the new game:

Tank

This character class is known chiefly for soaking damage for teammates and breaking other teams' formations by heading onto them. The following are all the Tank classed heroes in OW2 Beta:

D.VA

Orisa

Reinhardt

Doomfist

Roadhog

Sigma

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Damage

These heroes are responsible for hurting others by dealing maximum damage to enemies with their aggressive abilities. The following is a list of Damage heroes in OW2 Beta:

Ashe

Bastion

Cassidy

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Mei

Pharah

Reaper

Soldier: 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Sojourn

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Support

Rather than dealing damage or sacrificing oneself in front of everyone, Support is known for keeping the team withstanding through everything. The following are all the Support heroes introduced in OW2 Beta:

Ana

Baptiste

Brigitte

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Zenyatta

How does the new and improved shooter game feel?

Genji is great for fast-paced gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For starters, Overwatch 2 does keep the usual spirit up with its gameplay and gives a variety of characters to pick from. For players who have already experienced the original game, the new Overwatch 2 does provide a slightly different feel overall.

For instance, Cassidy’s new sticky grenade is entirely brand new, and many heroes have received similar treatment.

While some heroes are familiar, some exceptions make the game weirdly unfamiliar. The new hero, Sojourn, is enjoyable to play with and beginner-friendly for anyone who dives into the game for the first time and provides enough firepower for the team.

Healers don’t feel overpowered and seem quite balanced when put against them as the other hero classes and make Overwatch 2 quite balanced from a competitive outlook.

Performance of Overwatch 2 Beta

The gameplay of OW2 is smooth overall (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Activision provided the beta copy of Overwatch 2 for any player who signed up for it, and was tested on the following configuration:

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2060 Super

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Preset: Epic

Framerates per second: 70 FPS on average

Overall, the gameplay seemed smooth at epic graphics preset on this system. However, if players want to stay ahead in competitive terms, turning the graphics preset slightly down to get higher FPS is preferable.

