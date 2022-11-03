How to master Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

To get the most out of Overwatch 2's Junker Queen character, players must first understand her abilities and the best ways to use them in order to survive on the battlefield. Master those, and she can be a real threat among the other characters and roles available.

One of the most significant changes to heroes in Overwatch 2 is that teams no longer have a tank duo on the frontlines, but instead a single character. Junker Queen thrives in this role. She is unlikely to share the spotlight, so if you want to be the center of attention, they can't go wrong with her.

Tips to play as Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

Junker Queen is an aggressive, close-ranged tank in Overwatch 2 who enjoys getting up in players' faces and wreaking havoc. If you're the type of gamer who does their best work in the heat of battle, she's your best bet.

To get the most out of her, you must actively put yourself in danger, making her a tightrope act. Her Bleed effects cause her to gain heallth in the middle of a fight, giving her excellent sustainance.

However, she falls significantly short when it comes to damage mitigation. Keeping an eye on the enemy and securing kills as quickly as possible is the way to go.

How to use Junker Queen's Abilities

Passive ability: Adrenaline Rush

Junker Queen's passive ability, Adrenaline Rush, is an excellent way to try to survive in the heat of battle. She can use Jagged Edge, Carnage, or her Rampage Ultimate to apply the "wound" debuff.

This effect provides her with a great deal of ability to sustain herself on the battlefield and stay in the fight. However, it has a limited range of effectiveness. It is not a replacement for healing, and you will not be able to absorb extreme levels of damage with it.

Scattergun ability

The Scattergun is Junker Queen's primary weapon, and it can cause a decent amount of reduction in the opponent's health when used properly. It fires a burst of pellets that deal varying amounts of damage based on how many hits land.

Up close, the Scattergun can cause a lot of damage. However, it isn't particularly effective in long-range fights due to its pellet spread.

If enemies are far away, you can use the Jagged Blade to bring them closer, or she can use Commanding Shout to barrel them down.

Jagged Blade

This is a really fun and versatile ability that is great for bringing heroes to Junker Queen if they are trying to flee or if the squishier targets refuse to get into her strike range.

While it may be tempting to try to draw someone from the enemy backline to you, go for easier hits. Jagged Blade is extremely difficult to hit at longer ranges, so always choose easier targets.

Use this ability to draw enemies to you and then use your Scattershot shotgun, Carnage, or both.

Commanding Shout

Junker Queen can protect her team by using Commanding Shout in Overwatch 2. This ability heals her team, but keep in mind that it is only a fraction of what she can give herself. That said, when others around her are about to take a little more damage than she can handle, this can be invaluable.

Carnage

Carnage is the most effective way to inflict "wound" on your enemies. It has the highest health regen and can hit multiple targets in front of her. It has a long wind-up, so the slash is not immediate, but it does a large cleave, dealing decent damage.

Carnage has a long cooldown, so you must use it only when you're very close to enemies. They will be able to see the animation and move out of range if they are too far away.

Rampage

Carnage is a ridiculously powerful debuff because it prevents other characters from healing in Overwatch 2. The radius on this Ultimate is also large, so you must try to hit as many people as possible, get the wound damage to keep them alive, and kill as many as you can while they're under the effects of the brutal hit.

The anti-heal effect of this Ultimate can be devastating. You have a reasonable amount of time to confirm kills on affected enemies before they can heal. You can effectively get behind the opposing team and then use the ultimate towards their allies in Overwatch 2.

