Who is the best healer in Overwatch 2? Abilities and more explained

Support heroes are essential to winning games in Overwatch 2 as they can easily turn the tide in matches. Without their healing abilities, damage heroes cannot last long against fierce tanks. However, Overwatch 2 limits the number of tanks per team to one, which forces healers to stay vigilant throughout matches.

Hence, considering the extent of a support hero's healing ability is not enough when choosing the best healer in the game. Other in-game abilities and overall playstyle will influence the performance of support classes to a great extent. Although there are health packs scattered across the map, having a decent healer on one's team can make a huge difference in the game.

This article aims to crown the best healer in Overwatch 2 that players can consider using in their next game.

What makes Kiriko the best healer in Overwatch 2?

Kiriko is one of the three new heroes on the game's roster, and her healing abilities rank second among other support heroes. Initially, support players gravitated towards Lucio and his incredible abilities, but Kiriko quickly had a better pick rate after players got familiar with her.

Thanks to some much-needed changes introduced in the game, every team is limited to one tank per match, and healers are now required to do a lot more than just hide behind tanks. This is why a healer with agility and the ability to defend themselves is absolutely necessary after the revamp.

Kiriko's passive abilities are similar to that of Genji and Hanzo, as she can scale up walls quickly and stay on the move when she needs to. Furthermore, she also heals herself over time when she's not engaged in combat due to her support role.

However, her active abilities are what truly set Kiriko apart from other support heroes. This includes Swift Step, which can instantly teleport her to nearby allies and allow her to heal them without delay. She can then aid her teammates if they're in a bad spot or lend a hand in their battle using her secondary weapon, the Kunai.

Kiriko can also use her Protection Suzu ability to make nearby allies invulnerable to most negative effects and damage. Her abilities can easily turn the tide of battle if used properly since she is hard to hit. Kiriko can instantly teleport to allies and lay out her protective charm to block almost any kind of damage.

Kiriko's ultimate, Kitsune Rush, is the final card up her sleeve. In Japan, the word "Kitsune" refers to a mythological fox spirit. Once she activates her ultimate, a fox spirit rushes forward, leaving a trail. As her allies move in the spirit's general direction, they get buffs like increased attack speed and reduced skill cooldown time.

Final thoughts

Support roles are more difficult to master when compared to damage roles, but the sheer utility they bring to teams is outstanding. Kiriko seems to check all the required boxes for a healer in the game.

Although players are still trying to discover the current meta, Kiriko can easily be considered to be the best healer in Overwatch 2 right now.

