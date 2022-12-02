Best crosshair and DPI settings for Kiriko in Overwatch 2

As a Support Hero in Overwatch 2, Kiriko's responsibilities in the match involve assisting her allies by healing them and ensuring their safety. But that's not all as her Kunai is capable of dealing serious damage to her foes. Being a ninja, Kiriko can also mount numerous surfaces and walls in the game.

Her skills all work together to make her exceedingly mobile. As a result, she works well alongside fast-moving Heroes like Genji and Tracer. Despite being a new addition to the Overwatch series, Kiriko quickly became a fan-favorite Support Hero.

However, there's a learning curve that comes with mastering this Hero. Users must ensure that their mouse and crosshair settings are correctly set. The section below covers the best possible settings for Kiriko.

A guide to creating the best crosshair for Kiriko in Overwatch 2

Kiriko isn't easy to use in Overwatch 2. Players must be patient and practice with the Hero to master her ability. Her Kunai skill, capable of dealing enemies devastating damage, requires precise aim and good target-tracking skills for effective usage.

Kunai cannot be spammed, unlike Soldier 76's rifle. There is a momentary delay between each Kunai. Hence, players must adjust for the delay and connect each shot to their targets.

While it's hard to achieve this consistently, having a good crosshair and proper mouse settings will ensure that users will have a pleasant experience in taking down their adversaries. A crosshair that enables them to clearly see their targets will be crucial.

Here are the best possible crosshair settings to use with Kiriko:

Best crosshair for Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Type: Dot

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Player preference (It is recommended to go with White/Cyan/Green)

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 25

Center Gap: 30

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 50%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

The crosshair generated with these settings will be a tiny dot surrounded by a larger circle, as seen in the image above.

Best DPI settings for Kiriko in Overwatch 2

For DPI settings, it is recommended to opt for a DPI of 800 and a sensitivity of six. However, it's all up to the player's preference. Users are advised to go with slightly lower sensitivity compared to other Heroes, as with Kiriko one needs higher accuracy skills.

The stipulation can only be met if the mouse sensitivity is turned down. This allows for better control over the mouse and makes sure minor movements don't distort the aim by much.

That's all about Kiriko's ideal crosshair and DPI settings in Overwatch 2. However, it is essential to note that the settings suggested in this article are merely a stepping stone for beginners. They are advised to make minor adjustments as per their liking.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title, which is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

