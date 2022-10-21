How to climb ranks faster with Kiriko in Overwatch 2

Kiriko is a new addition to Overwatch 2. She was added to the game on October 4, along with the game's launch. However, this healer has been absent from the title's Competitive mode until recently. She was added to the roster of playable Heroes in the ranked mode on October 18, two weeks after she arrived with the title.

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced, high-intensity hero shooter title, where two teams of five players each compete using Heroes that possess special abilities and powers. Each such Hero belongs to a role that includes Support, Damage, and Tank. Kiriko is a member of the Support role.

This article takes a closer look into Kiriko and aims to provide insights on using her to climb ranks faster in Overwatch 2.

Everything fans need to know about playing Kiriko in Overwatch 2's Competitive play mode

Competitive play mode allows players to compete for 'Skill tiers' or ranks that define their skills and experience in the game. They start with Bronze and move all the way up to the Top 500 players in the region.

Kiriko is a Support player in Overwatch 2 whose primary role entails assisting her teammates throughout the match and providing them heals. Being a ninja healer, she is capable of climbing various walls spread across the map. She possesses Kunais, which can be used to deal damage to her foes. Moreover, her Protection Suzu is quite special as it immediately makes her allies invulnerable to all enemy attacks for a short duration.

Kiriko's mobile capabilities, combined with Healing Ofuda, make her a great Support Hero to complement fast-moving characters.

To be effective with Kiriko in Overwatch 2 ranked mode, players can implement the following strategies:

1) Playing with high mobility characters

Kiriko with Genji (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko perfectly complements high mobility characters such as Tracer and Genji. Being a ninja, she can climb surfaces just like Genji. She is quick on her feet, allowing her to stick to Tracer through thick and thin. Moreover, Tracer and Genji excel at closer ranges. Thus, a Support character assisting these Damage Heroes becomes crucial.

2) Combining Swift Step and Protection Suzu

Kiriko with Genji and Hanzo (Image via Blizzard)

Her Protection Suzu lasts for a brief period of time. Hence, it is extremely crucial to time it perfectly. Combining her Swift Step with her Protection Suzu allows her to immediately teleport to her teammates who are low on health and provide them with invulnerability for some time. Following this, she can heal them so that the fight can continue without her allies getting eliminated.

3) Using Kunai and Healing Ofuda together

Kiriko's Kunai (Image via Blizzard)

Kiriko's Kunai is capable of dealing high damage when it hits the correct spots. On a PC, using LMB and RMB, she can almost simulateously use her Kunai to damage enemies while healing her teammates. This works great when combined with Tank Heroes. She can use them for cover and keep providing them heals while even assisting them in dealing damage by throwing her Kunai at foes.

4) Timing the Kitsune Rush

Kiriko's Kitsune Rush (Image via Blizzard)

Her ultimate Kitsune's Rush can turn the tides of the match within a matter of seconds. It increases the movement speed of her allies by 50%, rate of fire by 50%, and reduces cooldown by three times. This, when timed correctly, can be devastating to enemies. Kiriko must ensure to use it only when her teammates are ready to go all guns blazing and have their ultimates or abilities recharged. When her ultimate is combined with the teammates' abilities, it will force the enemies to fall back or simply be eliminated.

This works great in Overwatch 2's Escort mode, where enemies are constantly fighting head-on in open areas.

5) Taking advantage of her Wall Climb

Thanks to Kiriko's Wall Climb ability, she can get into position from many different vertical angles. This makes her less likely to catch the attention of enemies as she silently assists her teammates through their endeavors and deals damage to foes.

These are some of the best strategies gamers can use to be effective with Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Competitive Play, allowing players to climb the rank ladder faster. She can be unlocked at level 55 of the Battlepass or can be instantly availed by owning the Watchpoint pack.

