How to master Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2

Soldier: 76 is one of Overwatch 2's most recognizable heroes, largely thanks to the fantastic kit that the hero provides to damage players. In games like OW, constantly firing at enemies, particularly taking down tanks and healers, is a core part of the gameplay.

Despite not being the most accessible hero to master, Soldier: 76 is one of the best all-around choices. The hero has always been popular because he is simple to use. Soldier: 76 has one of the highest skill caps and is one of the few with noticeable recoil. Consequently, players must study him intently to master his set.

Given that Soldier: 76 is a go-to option for many, the following section presents a comprehensive guide that covers everything players need to know about the hero.

Unpacking Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2

Because Overwatch 2 developers made every DPS hero faster, it significantly impacted some abilities. Soldier: 76 is typically the fastest DPS hero in the game because he is the only one with Sprint ability. It is helpful because it has no cooldown and gives the hero a 50% increase in movement speed.

Sprint, unsurprisingly, can be used in a variety of situations. Some players even use it when they are not shooting. The ability can be used to dodge specific attacks, kite opponents, chase them, and so on.

Soldier: 76 is one of the few Overwatch 2 hero has some recoil. Fortunately, users can hold the mouse down to activate the spray. Because the hero's gun deals so much damage, some forget that he is also equipped with rockets that can deal up to 120 damage.

This secondary fire mode has a short cooldown that makes it unique. Soldier: 76 can use this ability multiple times during a fight, dealing a lot of AOE damage. However, some people do not use it frequently because they are waiting for the ideal situation.

While timing the rockets can make a difference in some situations, it is usually preferable to use them when they are not on cooldown. This will allow the full thrust power to kick in. Hence, the hero will burst and damage a target, causing significant destruction.

One thing to keep in mind about these rockets is that they will not hit the target immediately. Players should time this ability against approaching targets. Doing so can make this a highly effective weapon.

Soldier: 76 is one of the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes because he can heal himself. Unlike Reaper, who must do damage to be effective, Solider can heal on the ground and hide until his health is restored.

Although this ability is valuable, it has a lengthy cooldown, so use it cautiously. This ability could come in handy in a variety of situations. Some players, for example, will use it to heal their allies, whereas others will use it to kite and get back into the fight.

Even though this ability is valuable, the hero should rely on his support for healing. Before initiating a self-heal, always check to see if someone from the team is nearby.

One of the most notable changes in Overwatch 2 is that the hero's healing ability assists him in charging this ultimate when healing multiple units. Dropping in the middle of a team fight will allow him to charge the ult quickly.

Poll : 0 votes