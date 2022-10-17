Overwatch 2 heroes that might need a rebuff after Season 1

Released on October 4, 2022, the popular hero-shooter Overwatch 2 saw a plethora of changes in its gameplay dynamics. This includes all of its maps re-vamped with extra cover to compensate for the fact that teams have only one tank in their compositions.

In addition to gameplay changes, Blizzard added to this by overhauling certain heroes and revamping others in Overwatch 2. After a rocky release due to server issues, the game is now about two weeks old and the player count is rather commendable, with over 25 million gamers joining in.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into 🧡 TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us 💙🧡 https://t.co/2ESBr5Shmk

Blizzard recently shared their views on the overall balance of the hero composition through a blog post on the game’s official website:

“While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we have been happy to see that no hero’s overall power level is far out of line with our goals. Every hero on the roster has a win-rate between 45% and 55%, and we are not planning any immediate balance changes.”

Keeping that in mind, the list below looks at some of the heroes that have not fared so well in the first few weeks of play and may be more balanced after some minor tweaks in-game.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five Overwatch 2 heroes that need some 'oomph' in their weapons, abilities, and character attributes

1) Torbjörn

Character Class: DPS

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch QUICK PSA



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. QUICK PSABastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. 🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits! 🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. https://t.co/ghjLL5KV7b

As Overwatch 2 entered its second week after release, Torbjörn was removed by Blizzard due to several bug reports from his abilities that kept growing. Along with Bastion (removed from Quick Play), Torbjörn has been temporarily removed from Competitive matches.

Ignoring the bugs and issues, Torbjörn was not a preferred hero in the beta version's meta anyway, which was primarily due to his lack of mobility.

Overwatch 2 favors fast-paced heroes more than its prequel, and Torbjörn’s mobility can prove to be a hindrance at times. Although Torbjörn boasts multiple options to damage enemies, his Ultimate deploys a stationary turret that can easily be avoided by enemies.

2) Junkrat

Character class: DPS

Junkrat is yet another hero who has a distinct methodical style of play that hinges on outwitting enemies by setting up mines and steel traps. So far, Junkrat is the least picked heroes in Overwatch 2, but still has one of the highest win-ratios, above 55 percent. His entire playstyle is focused around killing trapped enemies with his Rocket Launcher.

As of now, Junkrat has one too many traps at his disposal. For instance, Blizzard could possibly balance out the character by replacing his Steel Trap ability with a damage-dealing projectile instead.

3) Symmetra

Character class: DPS

Being one of the oldest heroes in Overwatch over the years, Symmetra has undergone many buffs, nerfs, and character overhauls. In Overwatch 2, she serves as a DPS hero and is a pretty one-dimensional defensive hero.

Unfortunately, she can be easily outflanked by other DPS characters, and is only useful in dealing with aerial threats at the moment.

4) Zenyatta

Character Class: Support

A skilled Zenyatta player can be a major asset for any team composition. However, at the current state of Overwatch 2’s gameplay speed, Zenyatta seems to have become an obsolete Support hero.

Unfortunately, Zenyatta needs to be completely hidden from enemies to effectively fulfill his purpose. This particular hero is in dire need of some type of melee buff that could make him a self-sufficient Support.

5) Roadhog

Character Class: Tank

Although Roadhog still deals massive amounts of damage with his primary weapon, the days of him dominating the map with his massive hook in Overwatch are long gone. Boasting a HP pool of 700, Roadhog could have been a real menace on the battlefield if he was paired with another tank.

At the moment, Roadhog is far too slow in Overwatch 2 and has no shielding abilities to assist allies. These disadvantages make him an easy target for fast-moving DPS characters like Reaper and Sombra. All in all, this particular tank needs a closer look at, in terms of both abilities and movement mechanics.

Poll : 0 votes