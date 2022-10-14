Overwatch 2 player count: How many people play it in 2022?

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived after much anticipation. On the day of its launch, the game faced several network issues, with players stuck in long queues for hours and unable to access the game. Despite the controversial launch, the title has amassed a huge player base within a time.

Overwatch 2 is the successor to the popular original title launched in 2016. The series took a different turn this time and went free-to-play for all systems. It involves five teams of five players who pick 'Heroes' with unique powers and abilities to achieve the match's objectives.

Being the sequel to a beloved title, it didn't lag when setting high numbers in terms of player count.

Unpacking Overwatch 2's player count

Overwatch 2 was officially released on October 4. Since then, the game has amassed approximately 10.2 million players. However, the prequel had approximately seven million players active in the first month of launch. Fans speculate that the new title, being free-to-play, has brought in veterans and new players alike to boast such high stats.

Hourly player count is also to be considered while judging the game's popularity, and the title doesn't fall behind in this aspect, either. It has approximately 150,000 active players every hour. Compared to a two-year-old game like Valorant, which has around 760,000 live users, it’s remarkable.

However, these numbers will change with time. Hence, if fans wish to follow the game's player count trends shortly, they can proceed to the section below to learn more.

How to check Overwatch 2 player count?

There is no official method to keep tabs on the active user count. However, gamers can take help from third-party tools to track the playerbase.

To do this, head over to Activeplayer.io. You can use the search feature in the top-right corner to search for the game. Then, select Overwatch 2 stats from the displayed list. This will dive into various stats related to the title, such as hourly count, 30-day count, total Twitch views in the last 30 days, and Facebook stream views.

Checking player count in Active.io (Image via Sportskeeda)

The tracker allows all its users to access OW2's statistics and other titles in its database. These titles include Valorant, Apex Legends, Fortnite, League of Legends, and more.

It is essential to note here that most of the time, these values aren't 100% accurate, and there will be minor deviations from the reported numbers.

The title faced a huge backlash during its release. The game's servers faced massive DDoS attacks, which ruined the day-one experience for many. Moreover, the game had several bugs, such as skins missing, stores not appearing, friend lists disappearing, and more. However, these are being addressed, and the problems are being slowly ironed out.

On top of this, the requirement to connect a phone number to Battle.net and the title recording players' conversations within the game raised concerns among fans.

Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

