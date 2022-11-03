How to counter Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has taken the first-person shooter industry by storm by making a comeback after its long-running predecessor, Overwatch, came out in 2016. Fans of the popular hero-shooter have been extremely excited about Blizzard releasing the sequel and making it free-to-play for more players to enjoy.

Overwatch 2 consists of a variety of heroes for players to choose from. They possess unique abilities that promote different playstyles, so gamers can pick a character that suits them the most. Among all the heroes, Soldier 76 has been in the list of the most popular characters from the game.

This article will go through several tips and tricks that players can apply in their ranked queue to counter the DPS hero.

Why Soldier 76 is one of the best DPS heroes in Overwatch 2

To begin with, Soldier 76 brings a lot to the table as a DPS hero that many from his class do not. He has the ability to deploy a Biotic Field that can heal him and his nearby teammates. This power itself makes him a flexible character that can be hard to go against.

Soldier 76's Pulse Rifle is also a moderately fast weapon that comes with an attached rocket launcher, which can basically two-shot some heroes with low armor.

With that being said, he is not impossible to counter at all. His health and role keeps him at a disadvantage against a lot of heroes that can corner him in many situations. The offense-focused character can be taken down by tanks and other DPS roles who excel at dealing damage.

Soldier 76's abilities in Overwatch 2

Soldier 76 uses a Pulse Rifle that can deal a moderate amount of damage but is a shredding machine against heroes with low health. He excels at taking ranged gunfights and pushing the objective with maximum efficiency. Mentioned below are his abilities from Overwatch 2:

Heavy Pulse Rife: The automatic assault rifle can fire pulse shots at enemies and can damage them severely.

The automatic assault rifle can fire pulse shots at enemies and can damage them severely. Sprint : Soldier 76 has a unique sprinting ability that helps him move faster. This makes him very easy to pick up for players coming from an FPS background.

: Soldier 76 has a unique sprinting ability that helps him move faster. This makes him very easy to pick up for players coming from an FPS background. Biotic Field : Upon deploying, the gadget takes up a small area and delivers heals to Soldier 76 and his teammates.

: Upon deploying, the gadget takes up a small area and delivers heals to Soldier 76 and his teammates. Helix Rockets : Attached to his pulse rifle, these rockets deal explosive damage on hitting enemies.

: Attached to his pulse rifle, these rockets deal explosive damage on hitting enemies. Tactical Visor (Ultimate): The Ultimate ability that helps Soldier 76 to automatically aim at targets in his Visor.

Four heroes to pick when going up against Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2

A good Soldier 76 player can be extremely hard to go up against. With that being said, veterans are not hard to deal with if the opposition brings the correct heroes to the battlefield. The Helix Rockets and Biotic Fields can be annoyances, but there are others who can deal with his rapid firing in Overwatch 2.

Here is a list of characters that you should pick to counter Soldier 76:

Genji

Roadhog

Cassidy

Mei

Genji is an excellent counter-pick for Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2. His Deflect ability can easily send back any shots that someone fires at him. This makes him extremely powerful against Soldier 76. His Cyber-Agility also keeps him at an advantage at all times when dodging the enemy's line of sight.

Cassidy also excels at countering Soldier 76 with his agile abilities and tricks. He possesses a Magnetic Grenade that homes in on a nearby enemy and deals damage if it sticks to them. This ability alone is an essential part of his kit to bring down enemies in plain sight.

With that being said, Mei is also an exceptional counter against Soldier 76 in many instances. Her Ice Wall can help the entire team to quickly get out of the DPS hero's sight and relocate. She also brings the Blizzard Ultimate that can freeze an aggressive Soldier 76.

Lastly, a good Roadhog can be a nightmare for a Soldier 76. Its Chain Hook can bring the DPS character to the ground, where he would have nowhere to run to. Paired with his Scrap Gun, Soldier 76's player will have to be exceptionally talented to either escape the gaze or kill the Roadhog.

These are a few heroes that players can pick to counter the popular DPS character, Soldier 76. While there are others who also excel at taking him down, the aforementioned characters can be efficient while doing so.

