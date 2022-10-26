How to counter Genji in Overwatch 2?

Genji is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2 who excels in close-quarter combat. This ninja can mount any surface and attack his foes in quick succession. Being a Damage Hero, Genji's primary responsibilities involve seeking engagement and securing as many eliminations as possible.

In Overwatch 2, each Hero fulfills a certain role which has its specific responsibilities in the match. These roles are:

Damage

Support

Tank

Genji's set of abilities allows him to be quick with his movements and outmaneuver enemies in a variety of scenarios while dealing massive damage. However, the Hero underwhelms when it comes to engaging in conflicts from a distance. This article will look at how to deal with this cyborg ninja, who is widely regarded as one of the best Heroes in the game.

Best Heroes to counter Genji in Overwatch 2

Genji isn't new to Overwatch 2 and has been present in the title since the original game's launch back in May 2016. He is a fan favorite Hero and is often preferred by veteran players. However, one requires immense practice to utilize Genji and be a dominant force in the match.

To counter this cyborg ninja, the following Heroes are recommended:

1) Lucio

Lucio (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio is a great counter to Genji in Overwatch 2. His Soundwave ability allows him to push enemies back. This can be used to prevent Genji from getting close. The Damage Hero only excels in close-quarter engagements, so keeping distance should be helpful in negating his strengths.

Moreover, Lucio's ultimate 'Sound Barrier' enhances his health and all the allies in his line of sight. This prevents Genji from causing critical damage. This is a brilliant counter to his Dragonblade. This gives Lucio's teammates ample time to deliver enough damage to Genji to force him to retreat or even eliminate him.

2) Sombra

Sombra (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. Her ability to hack her adversaries sets her apart from the rest of the roster. This tech genius has great potential in the team and can render her enemies harmless.

As her team fights amid chaos, her 'Hack' as well as EMP, prevents her foes from using their abilities and thus, makes them an easier target. Moreover, hacked targets take more damage from her.

Since Genji likes to get up close and personal, Sombra can conveniently deploy her Hack ability and prevent him from using most of his powers, including his deflect. She can then proceed to shoot Genji with her SMG to deal higher damage and potentially take him out.

By combining her hacks with the ability to go invisible, she can easily flank Genji as he remains busy tackling other opponents.

3) Winston

Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston is the perfect Tank Hero in Overwatch 2 to counter Genji. He is a bullet sponge and can take up many hits before retreating to safety. Moroever, this Tank Hero possesses high mobility stats, allowing him to maneuver conveniently through the map.

Winston's Tesla Canon is what a Genji player fears. It cannot be deflected by the cyborg ninja and will inflict sufficient damage on him, forcing him to fall back. Furthermore, since Winston can take huge hits, Genji cannot go face-to-face against him.

Similarly, his Barrier Projector can prevent him and his teammates from taking damage against Genji's shurikens.

4) Mei

Mei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another Damage Hero on the list, Mei, possesses the ability to freeze her foes right in their tracks and even slow them down. Despite being classed as a Damage Hero, her utility set makes her more of a Support character.

Genji is agile and can cover large distances quickly. His strength lies in his ability to move fast and deal damage up close. However, if he cannot get close to his enemies, his potential is wasted. Mei excels exactly at this, as she can slow him down and prevent him from getting close to his adversaries.

Once he loses his pace, Genji becomes an easy target for all of Mei's teammates to eliminate him.

5) Zarya

Zarya (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zarya is another Tank Hero in the list of counter characters to Genji. Her Particle Cannon's beam cannot be deflected by Genji and hence, she can continuously damage the ninja Hero.

Furthermore, her Particle Barrier is an excellent way to absorb all of Genji's incoming damage and use it to augment her Canon's damage output, causing additional damage. Similarly, she can employ her Projected Barrier to protect the healers in the team.

On top of this, Zarya's Graviton Surge can immobilize Genji and cause him to take massive damage.

This is all there is to know about countering Genji in Overwatch 2. All the listed Heroes offer different playstyles that can counter the cyborg ninja by taking advantage of his weaknesses.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

