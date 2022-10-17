How to unlock Lucio in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is on its way to becoming a fully successful free-to-play title, as new players join the game every day. With the player count increasing steadily, various issues present at launch such as connection errors and matchmaking are being streamlined in updates.

Blizzard's highly anticipated sequel to Overwatch also sees the return of all the heroes from the original game, with one among them being Lucio, the celebrity music artist who seeks to inspire people through his music. The hero has received only a few minor changes to his kit, balancing out his stats for the new 5v5 gameplay format.

This guide to Overwatch 2 will take you through Lucio's various abilities, his class, and his role in the team. Additionally, there will be a section providing tips for the character and will highlight how best to employ him in a match. If you’re looking to learn more about this hero, read on.

How to unlock Lucio in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, new players will only have access to a select few heroes when they first load up the game. They will need to unlock all the other characters over the course of the matches they play and will have to play at least 150 games to gain access to the complete roster of heroes.

Fortunately, Lucio is one of the 15 heroes available at the beginning of the game and does not need to be unlocked. As such, players can choose to play as the eccentric musician, whose abilities grant him a great deal of mobility and make him one of the more versatile support heroes in-game.

Lucio’s class and abilities

Lucio's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Lucio is a support class hero in Overwatch 2 and is primarily a healer. Thanks to his new role, he comes with a new passive ability, which grants him health regeneration. This ability kicks in 1.5 seconds after he is out of combat and heals him for 15 hitpoints per second. With this update, support heroes are more sustainable in the new gameplay format.

Lucio’s abilities are perfect for boosting the team’s health while also enabling him to move around quickly to provide aid wherever necessary. Additionally, Lucio deals a fair amount of damage and has the potential to play quite offensively if players are willing to take risks. Below is a list of all of his abilities.

Sonic Amplifier: This is Lucio’s primary weapon and is capable of shooting a burst of three large projectiles, which can travel long distances and deal significant damage, especially with headshots.

Crossfade: Lucio is always either actively healing or increasing movement speed for himself and his allies in a 12-meter radius by playing a specific song. Using Crossfade, you can switch between these two modes by changing the music he is playing.

Amp It Up: This ability allows Lucio to increase the effectiveness of the song he is currently playing, whether it is of healing or movement speed. It lasts for only 3 seconds, although it gives a significant burst to either aspect, so you should use it wisely.

Soundwave: This is the alternate fire ability of Lucio’s Sonic Amplifier, which delivers a short-range burst of sound that deals a significant knockback to any enemy caught in the blast.

Wall Ride: Lucio’s second passive ability allows him to run on walls. This ability grants him excellent mobility and lets him reach unlikely vantage points.

Sound Barrier: Lucio’s ultimate ability affects all allies within a 30-meter radius. It grants all teammates in the active area a large amount of temporary health, which lasts for a total of 6 seconds.

These are all the abilities that Lucio possesses in Overwatch 2. The next section will provide tips on how best to utilize this character, his role in the team, and the best ways to use each of his abilities.

Tips for Lucio

Lucio traversing the walls (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Lucio’s role as a support hero is versatile in Overwatch 2, as his kit is diverse enough to allow him to switch to offensive tactics as well. He can secure kills using his Sonic Amplifier, which has the potential to deal heavy damage, and his Soundwave ability can easily knock opponents off ledges to their death.

Change tunes using Crossfade when you’re moving and when stationary, as healing teammates should take priority. Wall Ride is easily one of Lucio’s best maneuvering abilities, and he becomes nearly untraceable when paired with the speed passive tune.

Amp It Up is great for healing allies quickly in a pinch, and Sound Barrier is excellent to deploy during a group battle, making your entire team sturdier than the strongest in-game tanks for six seconds. These two abilities are the most vital tools in Lucio’s arsenal for assisting teammates.

And that was all you need to know about Lucio in Overwatch 2.

