How to get 'Pride of Poseidon' title in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 Season 2 brings in a plethora of new content. Apart from the new Greek mythology-themed Battle Pass, the latest Season also comes with a limited-time game mode called 'Battle for Olympus.' This mode is filled with numerous challenges that reward fans with various rewards. Among all these exciting rewards is the 'Pride of Poseidon' title.

The Battle for Olympus went live on January 5, 2023. In this limited-time event, seven Heroes get special powers that can be used by activating their ultimate divine abilities. It is a free-for-all deathmatch mode, where the Hero with the highest overall kill count from the event will be given the privilege of their statue being erected on the Illios Ruins arena map.

Obtaining the 'Pride of Poseidon' title in Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus mode

As mentioned earlier, the Battle for Olympus isn't all fun and games, as it comes with various challenges that put the skills and patience of the players to the test. However, these challenges also come with rewards. To acquire the 'Pride of Poseidon' title, users must complete the Pride of Poseidon challenge, which involves players dealing 300 final blows while playing as Poseidon Ramattra.

To successfully get the final blow, you will have to be the last Hero to damage the enemy and eventually kill them. In Overwatch 2, players are granted a kill whenever they deal sufficient damage to an enemy. But that doesn't count as a final blow.

Check out the kill feed if you are unsure whether you landed the final blow. If the kill feed shows your name while eliminating the foe, it implies that you have landed the final blow and killed the enemy player.

To acquire the 'Pride of Poseidon' title, you must deal with 300. While it may seem complicated, it won't be that hard in this mode. As it is a free-for-all deathmatch mode, the only objective is to get kills. You can rack up final blows easily in this limited-time mode, especially with Poseidon Ramattra, the new Tank Hero.

Once the requirements are completed, the 'Pride of Poseidon' title will be unlocked for all the game modes Overwatch 2 offers.

The Battle for Olympus limited-time event began on January 5, 2023, and will run through until January 19, 2023. Overwatch 2 fans are advised to get started with the grind to unlock all the items this Greek-themed mode offers, such as the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin. This can be unlocked by completing six challenges from a total of 18.

Players can unlock numerous Hero voice lines and titles apart from the Hero skin. Overwatch 2 Season 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

