All Hero abilities in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus game mode

The Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus game mode is finally live. Blizzard has been talking about this mode since the inception of Season 2, and the time has finally come when players can experience this game mode for themselves.

As mentioned by Blizzard, players will face off against each other in a free-for-all mode. This limited-time mode will be available, especially for the duration of the event. Moreover, seven heroes will also receive special powers in this game mode.

Everything players need to know about the Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event

The Battle for Olympus event begins on January 5 and lasts until January 19. Players can select from a few heroes in the game mode throughout this event.

Whenever one of these heroes uses their ultimate, they can call upon their divine powers to assist them on the battlefield further. All the heroes and their powers will be featured in this event in Overwatch 2.

Since Olympus is in question here, it's only fair if the big three are mentioned first. The heroes are as follows:

Poseidon Ramattra

By the power of Divine Annihilation, whenever players use the Ravenous Vortex, a large whirlpool pops up and launches whoever is caught within the radius up into the air.

Pummel now travels forward and deals additional damage.

Zeus Junker Queen

Using Divine Rampage, Junker Queen can call on the power of lightning. Her ability now lasts for 20 seconds, and damage done through her Scattergun can add additional lightning damage to all her abilities in Overwatch 2.

Hades Parah

Her Divine Rocket Barrage last for 20 seconds. She can move while using her ultimate. Not only that, she now fires 3-headed rockets. Her jump jet fuel consumption is reduced, and every time she bags a kill, the duration of her ability is increased.

Hermes Lucio

His Divine Sound Barrier ability lasts for 20 seconds. Whenever players use this ability, they'll be able to jump immediately after jumping off another wall. Attack and movement speed is significantly increased, and he doesn't run out of ammo during this time.

Cyclops Roadhog

The Divine Whole Hog ability lasts for 15 seconds and dramatically increases the size of Roadhog with a 600 HP boost. His normal ultimate fire is replaced with boulders. Melee strikes deal 5x damage and have an additional knockback effect.

Minotaur Reinhardt

Divine Earthshatter lasts 20 seconds. Reinhardt heals whenever he charges up and slams an enemy into the wall. This charge can pin up to 3 enemies simultaneously into a wall. Although the charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds, whenever Reinhardt slams an enemy into a wall, the next charge cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds, and the wall slam deals lethal damage.

Medusa Widowmaker

When using Divine Infrasight, any enemy looking at Widowmaker is turned stone.

These seven heroes will have these special abilities in the Battle for Olympus Limited-time event. Players will be rewarded with exclusive voice lines for participating and winning matches during this event. Moreover, at the end of the event, the hero with the most eliminations will be dubbed as the new ruler of Olympus in Overwatch 2.

