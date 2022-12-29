How to easily accept friend requests in Overwatch 2

Being a popular multiplayer hero shooter game, a positive Overwatch 2 experience relies greatly on one's friend list. While it's certainly possible to solo queue into multiplayer matches, partying up with friends makes it easier to communicate and win games, especially in Competitive.

Overwatch 2 lets players add their friends to an in-game list using their Battle.net tags. All they have to do is simply send a friend request to the player that they want to add. Of course, the latter has to accept the request for both players to show up on each other's friend lists.

Overwatch 2's social menu enables players to easily send or accept requests while in-game. Alternatively, one can also use the Battle.net launcher to deal with friend requests across all Activision and Blizzard titles. Although Overwatch 2's social menu isn't very complex, the process of adding a friend might be slightly unclear for a beginner.

This article elaborates on the friend list feature and how to send requests in Blizzard's popular hero shooter game.

Here's how you can accept friend requests in Overwatch 2

Essentially, you'll be able to send or accept friend requests in the game from the Social tab, which is featured amongst the Main Menu options. Simply enter the Social menu, where you'll find four tab options: Friends, Groups, Recent Players, and Invitations.

You'll find all of your pending friend requests under the Invitations tab. Any friend request will show up in a rectangular box UI, featuring the username of the player that sent you the request. To accept the request, click on the box with the orange tick mark. Upon doing so, you will receive an in-game notification saying, "Invitation successfully accepted!", for further confirmation.

You also have the option to reject or remove a request to deal with spam or an unwanted friend. Simply click on the black cross beside the orange tick mark to do so.

How to send a friend request to a player in Overwatch 2

Similar to social invitations, you can find your friend list under the Social > Friends tab. This will display your entire friend list, including those you added through Battle.net in other Blizzard games and the ones you added through Overwatch 2's in-game friend requests.

When you open your friend list in Overwatch 2, click on the Add Friend button to send a request. Before doing so, you will need the player's Battle.net tag or email address to send your request.

Encountered a random player in a match who complements your playstyle? You can easily send them a request from the Recent Players tab under the Social menu. All you have to do is click on their name and select "Add Battle.net Friend" to send a request.

Additionally, you can invite those whom you recently played with to join your group without sending them a request, which should give you more time to decide if you do want to add them or not.

You can also add or accept requests from the Battle.net launcher. Simply up open the launcher and click on the notification icon beside your username.

From there, you can add a friend or access requests that you receive. Upon accepting a request through the launcher, you'll see the name of your new friend show up in your in-game social list.

