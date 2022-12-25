Fact check: Do you need Nintendo Switch Online to play Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play, multiplayer hero-shooter game available across major platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Despite official announcements regarding its free-for-all nature, some players are confused about the game's multiplayer modes requirements, especially on consoles.

As per trends from the past, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch endorse additional subscription plans to experience multiplayer modes in certain video games. Luckily, that's not the case with Overwatch 2.

You don't need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Overwatch 2

You can also initiate random matchmaking to find a team and get into a competitive/unranked match without spending a dime. Similarly, one doesn't require an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

2016's Overwatch issued a different case, though. It was a pay-to-play game and demanded a monthly online subscription on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

Overwatch doesn't have a single-player mode. There was no way for players on consoles to avoid additional subscriptions. PC gamers had a major advantage in this case. However, things changed as major console developers chose to change their unfair policies for good.

Free-to-play games on consoles don't require an additional subscription for multiplayer modes. Console companies have initiated this positive change to respect the game's free-to-play policy and make such experiences entirely free, as promised.

Not only can Overwatch 2 be downloaded for free, but players can also team up with the popular hero-shooter without having to endure a monthly cost.

Despite Overwatch 2 being completely free, it does come with a large share of microtransactions. With real money, one can buy cosmetics, weapons, hero skins, emotes, sprays, and more.

Even though the experience can be enjoyed for free, most players spend it on such attractive items anyway. However, these cosmetics don't offer any additional in-game advantage to players; there are no pay-to-win elements in Overwatch 2.

As per official announcements, the game will receive PvE modes in the future, giving fans hope regarding a single-player mode. Multiplayer games may seem more fun, but some gamers prefer to go solo. However, the said PvE modes could also be restricted to multiplayer modes, where players can team up and defeat AI enemies.

Overwatch 2 features a rich storyline where every character has an extensive background and continuous development. Apart from story missions, the developers can easily squeeze into a campaign mode for those who love exploring the lore. However, it may be a far-fetched idea for now.

Pay-to-play console games that feature multiplayer modes will continue to require a monthly subscription. To access game modes that require online servers, one needs to have an Xbox Live, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online subscription, depending on the platform.

Online console-based subscriptions come with further benefits, including free games, discounts, trials, and more. Such subscriptions may be worth it for gamers who spend a lot on pay-to-play titles.

