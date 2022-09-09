5 best single-player games from 2022 so far

If one is looking for a bit of old-school gaming with no interference from other players, single-player games are the way to go.

2022 has seen many video game releases. However, as is the case with modern-day titles, most of these releases have come bundled with some kind of multiplayer feature.

Despite this trend, there have been a number of single-player game releases that have managed to keep fans of the genre thoroughly entertained. This article lists five of the standout single-player games released in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and 3 other great single-player games released this year

1) Sifu

Developed by indie studio Sloclap and published by Kepler Interactive, Sifu is an action beat’em up single-player game released on February 8, 2022.

The story follows the protagonist as they set out on a mission to avenge the death of their father, who was the Master or Sifu of a martial arts school.

The game has received great praise for its combat, environment, and story. The art style is rather rare and is comparable to low poly games. However, they are not quite the same.

Sifu has a unique gameplay feature, where the player's character gets resurrected each time they die. However, they come back slightly older and more powerful but with reduced health. The character permanently dies at a level when they become too old.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn and sees the return of protagonist Aloy.

The red-headed heroine is in search of a backup for Gaia, the AI in charge of maintaining balance in the Earth’s ecosystem. The AI's original copy was destroyed in the previous game.

The search leads Aloy to the land of the Forbidden West, which is ruled by the Tenakth tribe. Navigating through new dangers and enemies, she must find a way to restore balance to the degenerating ecosystem of the planet while also going through some soul-searching.

The single-player game gives players access to a map featuring diverse new locations. Aloy is also able to tame a wider variety of machine creatures, including a Sunwing, which can be used to fly around on.

3) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is another great single-player game released this year. Developed by Tango Gameworks and released by Bethesda, the action-adventure game is a unique experience, to say the least.

Players take on the role of Akito, the game’s central character. In the game, the city of Tokyo is enveloped by a mysterious fog, turning all the residents into spirits.

Akito is possessed by a spirit who is looking to get to the bottom of the incident and what caused it. The two set out to solve the mystery. Along the way, they cross paths with sinister forces who trap and seal spirits away in cages.

Players can use a large assortment of spells and seals to combat the various spirits that haunt the streets. Not all spirits are evil, though. Some will go away quietly, while others will put up a fight and need to be defeated before being sealed away.

4) Stray

Annapurna Interactive is known for releasing many successful single-player indie games. So when the publisher announced a title featuring a cat as the primary playable character, many players were excited. The game, called Stray, was released on July 19, 2022, and immediately became popular.

As shown in the trailers, Stray is a single-player game about a cat in a strange new world where humanity is nowhere to be seen. Robotic individuals seem to be the dominant form of sentient life, having formed large civilizations that live in apartments, go to work, and even spend time in pubs.

The protagonist is an unnamed stray cat who gets separated from its family after an unlucky fall. As it tries to find a way back to its companions, it meets a small robot called B-12. It is then is swept up in a much larger story, one that no one would have expected out of the game.

Stray has the potential to be a Game of the Year candidate.

5) Thymesia

Thymesia is a souls-like single-player game that was released on August 18, 2022. Developed by OverBorder Studio, the action-RPG is reminiscent of Bloodborne and the original Dark Souls in terms of setting. While the game's combat system does share a few similarities to FromSoftware games, it also has certain original elements.

The protagonist in the game is Corvus, who is seemingly the last hope to deliver the Kingdom of Hermes from ruin. A plague spreads through the land, corrupting individuals into monstrous creatures. The cure lies within Corvus’ memories, which are scattered across the world.

Thymesia features various weapons, which can be attained after defeating bosses. Combat is the highlight of the game, and mastering it may require a bit of practice. However, it will ultimately lead to a satisfying gameplay experience, similar to Soulsborne titles.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy playing singleplayer games? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh