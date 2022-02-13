New Sifu mod lets players enjoy the game as John Wick

Sifu, Slocap's first game since Absolver, a martial arts-themed action roleplaying video game, was released over four years ago. This game is a playable martial arts film that combines dramatic, quick-hitting hand-to-hand combat with a unique, roguelike aging process that heightens the difficulty and keeps the action exciting.

The game also tries to replicate the depth of Chinese martial arts films' narratives. Players assume the character of a Kung Fu student charged with avenging their father by murdering five martial arts instructors who murdered him years ago. Sifu's distinctive structure is built on this struggle.

Kepler Interactive @Kepler_Interact



blog.playstation.com/2021/11/18/how… "With Sifu, we wanted to mix the esthetics of classic kung fu movies with the raw close-quarters combat found in modern movies such as The Raid, Old Boy, or John Wick." - @sloclap via @PlayStation "With Sifu, we wanted to mix the esthetics of classic kung fu movies with the raw close-quarters combat found in modern movies such as The Raid, Old Boy, or John Wick." - @sloclap via @PlayStation blog.playstation.com/2021/11/18/how…

A skilled modder has swapped the game's main protagonist with John Wick, letting players assume the role of the famed fictional assassin and reenact the famous Club scene from the original film. Despite being a cinematic legend, John Wick's fame led to multiple video game spin-offs and a few cameo appearances in other games.

Sifu now has a John Wick skin mod created by modders

Sifu's John Wick reskin was developed by THE BEYONDERS and featured on Dan Allen Gaming's channel. The player reenacts an iconic sequence from the first John Wick film, in which the assassin shoots and battles his way out of a neon-lit nightclub.

The scenario, which takes place in the game's early Club dance floor section, is eerily similar to the film, with close-quarters combat, neon lighting, and music blasting while foes are taken out one by one.

Fast-paced hand-to-hand action is blended with masterfully crafted Gun-fu battle sequences in John Wick. Although the game is solely made up of intense close-quarters fighting with no gunplay, the parallels are obvious, and the game's numerous takedown animations are a natural fit for the assassin.

The reskin's character model and graphic style are more intriguingly similar to Sifu's, making it appear more like secret DLC or in-game material than a fan-made hack. As a result, the mod is an excellent addition for any PC user wishing to roleplay.

Also Read Article Continues below

The gaming community loves John Wick and his reskin might be a preview of the many mods fans will develop for Sloclap's critically praised game in the future. While the game is in its early stages, plans for the post-launch game's DLC have been confirmed, so players may expect to see more official, new player character skins soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen