What are the reviews for Ghostwire: Tokyo saying?

With Ghostwire: Tokyo nearing its release date, reviews for the action-adventure game are appearing on multiple outlets. And, generally speaking, the game is getting great review scores.

It will officially be released on March 25, 2022 and will be available on Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 5. The game is developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.

In the game, Tokyo’s citizens have vanished, presumably connected to strangers wearing Hannya masks. Instead of the city being populated by the living, spirits are walking the streets instead and it’s up to the protagonist Akito to solve the mystery. Here’s what reviewers had to say about Ghostwire.

Outlets generally like Ghostwire: Tokyo and their reviews reflect that

Ghostwire: Tokyo consistently garnered above-average review scores from a plethora of outlets, both mainstream and niche. The game sits comfortably in the 70s on Metacritic, with user scores also reflecting a similar rating. In both cases, the game is doing quite well for itself.

Jordan Middler at VGC excused its gameplay weaknesses, stating that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

“At times it feels like the game’s incredible art direction, music and visual style deserve a game that’s better mechanically, but when it all comes together, Ghostwire Tokyo is one of the more memorable recent games in the triple-A space, if you can ignore its gameplay stumbles.”

Josh West at GamesRadar+ enjoyed its simplicity, although he expressed that it wouldn't be for everyone.

“Ghostwire: Tokyo feels like a throwback to a different era of action game design. It takes an off-beat approach to world design, story encounters, and combat pacing that won't be for everyone, but if you can get it to click into place, you'll have a resoundingly chill time hunting ghosts throughout Tokyo.”

Nick Petrasiti at TheSixthAxis was particularly onboard for the exploration into Japanese mythology and folklore, specifically with side missions.

“Ghostwire: Tokyo was not the game I was expecting from Tango Gameworks, but I definitely enjoyed it. Blending magic-filled FPS action with Japanese mythology and an open world Tokyo that reminds me of the Yakuza series, it stands out from the crowd even if it's not truly groundbreaking."

Other notable publications scored the game as such:

IGN - 7/10

PC Gamer - 72/100

Destructoid - 7.5/10

Game Informer - 8/10

Destructoid - 7.5/10

Games Revolution - 8/10

Gaming Trend - 80/100

VideoGamer - 7/10

Metro GameCentral 4/10

As it stands, Ghostwire: Tokyo offers an interesting blend of horror, adventure, and ghosthunting action. It appears that many reviewers didn’t regret the ride, despite having a few critical opinions about the game. Overall, it has amassed a fair number of the above-average scores it deserves.

