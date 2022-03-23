What are Katashiro in GhostWire: Tokyo?

Katashiro is one of the most important items a player will get in GhostWire: Tokyo. Katashiro are traditional paper dolls in Japanese culture, and the player will use them to absorb souls in the game and help guide those lost souls to the afterlife.

Players are rewarded with EXP and Meika (money) for doing this, so it’s certainly a worthwhile endeavor. Having more Katashiro on hand at any given time is important, and here’s why.

What are Katashiro and how to get more of them in GhostWire: Tokyo

Players will see floating spirits all over GhostWire: Tokyo, which they will be prompted to absorb. This is done using a Katashiro doll, and the player will receive a few to start with. According to the game, there are 240,300 lost souls in Tokyo, and through these Katashiro, they will be guided on to the afterlife.

Each time a player presses L2 to absorb spirits into a Katashiro in Ghostwire: Tokyo, it will consume that particular doll. If a player has 12 of them, they can do 12 soul absorbs before they need to go to a phone booth.

Any phone booth in Tokyo can transfer the souls the player has collected (Image via Bethesda)

By going to a phone booth, they can pop it open, apply the Katashiro to it, and send the souls on the way courtesy of the NPC named Ed. Moving all of these souls on to the next life is not the main goal of the story, but it is one of the best ways to get EXP.

Players can have a total of 50 Katashiro in their inventory. To acquire more, they can be purchased from the various shops run by Nekomata (cat spirits) in the town. Just head to any of the drug stores in the game and buy them from there.

While it's nice to help the city of Tokyo, more tangible rewards like EXP/Money are also granted (Image via Bethesda)

They’re a little on the expensive side, but it’s not incredibly hard to get the funds. The more Katashiro a player has, the more souls can be stored at once. If a player’s Katashiro are full, they can’t absorb more, so they will have to head to a phone booth before progressing further to that goal.

Some Nekomata can reward the player with Katashiro as well, more specifically, a series of Nekomata that are looking for specific collectibles. Finding those can also reward more Katashiro.

Considering the player receives quite a lot of experience points for collecting spirits, having more Katashiro is beneficial to the player if they want to hit the level 50 cap for GhostWire: Tokyo quickly.

Players can farm 50 Katashiro by Chapter 3 after farming money and making that a focus on a normal playthrough.

