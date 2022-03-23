Ghostwire Tokyo: Equipment Skill Tree guide

The Equipment Tree is the third major skill tree in Ghostwire Tokyo. Aside from using Ethereal Weaving combat, the equipment plays a significant role in the game. From Talismans to Prayer Beads to Bows and Arrows, players must use the different types of equipment to fully utilize the combat.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire Tokyo is a PS5 and PC title that takes the player to the eerie and abandoned streets of Tokyo, where all living beings have disappeared. Players must find out what happened while facing off against demons from the Japanese folklore.

Let's take a look at the Equipment Skill Tree in Ghostwire Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo: The different skills in the Equipment Skill Tree

The equipment Skill Tree focuses on the different types of equipment players get and use in Ghostwire Tokyo. These include Talismans, bow & arrow, prayer beads, and consumables. There are a total of 16 skills across four branches in the tree.

Here's a closer look at the Equipment Skill Tree in Ghostwire Tokyo:

Hoteison

Hoteison I : Talismans – Use R2 to deploy talismans, which trigger various effects when thrown. (unlocked in chapter two)

: Talismans – Use R2 to deploy talismans, which trigger various effects when thrown. (unlocked in chapter two) Hoteison II : Talismans: Capacity Boost – Increases the player's talisman carrying capacity to six at a time. (10 skill points required)

: Talismans: Capacity Boost – Increases the player's talisman carrying capacity to six at a time. (10 skill points required) Hoteison III : Talismans: Capacity Boost (II) – Increases the player's talisman carrying capacity to seven at a time. (10 skill points required)

: Talismans: Capacity Boost (II) – Increases the player's talisman carrying capacity to seven at a time. (10 skill points required) Hoteison IV: Talismans: Capacity Boost (III) – Increases the player's talisman carrying capacity to eight at a time. (15 skill points required)

Yumitsukai

Yumitsukai I : Bows and Arrows – This allows the player to wield a bow, which can be used to defeat enemies at a distance. (unlocked in chapter two)

: Bows and Arrows – This allows the player to wield a bow, which can be used to defeat enemies at a distance. (unlocked in chapter two) Yumitsukai II: Quiver Boost – Increases the bow’s quiver size to 13 arrows. (10 skill points required)

Quiver Boost – Increases the bow’s quiver size to 13 arrows. (10 skill points required) Yumitsukai III: Quiver Boost (II) – Increases the bow’s quiver size to 15 arrows. (15 skill points required)

Quiver Boost (II) – Increases the bow’s quiver size to 15 arrows. (15 skill points required) Yumitsukai IV: Quiver Boost (III) – Increases the bow’s quiver size to 20 arrows. (15 skill points required)

Quiver Boost (III) – Increases the bow’s quiver size to 20 arrows. (15 skill points required) Yuminarashi I : Bow – Speed Boost – Increases the bow draw speed to 1.5x. (10 skill points required)

: Bow – Speed Boost – Increases the bow draw speed to 1.5x. (10 skill points required) Yuminarashi II: Bow – Speed Boost (II) – Increases the bow draw speed to 1.75x. (10 skill points and 3 Magatama required)

Fukurokuju

Fukurokuju I : Prayer Beads – Enables the player to equip 1 set of prayer beads to bolster the player's abilities. (unlocked in chapter two)

: Prayer Beads – Enables the player to equip 1 set of prayer beads to bolster the player's abilities. (unlocked in chapter two) Fukurokuju II : Prayer Beads: Extra Set – Enables the player to equip two sets of prayer beads at a time to bolster the player's abilities. (25 skill points required)

: Prayer Beads: Extra Set – Enables the player to equip two sets of prayer beads at a time to bolster the player's abilities. (25 skill points required) Fukurokuju III: Prayer Beads: Extra Set (II) – Enables the player to equip three sets of prayer beads at a time to bolster the player's abilities. (15 skill points and 3 Magatama required)

Daikoku

Daikoku I : Consumables – Capacity Boost – Increases the player's consumable carrying capacity to five of each type of item. (10 skill points required)

: Consumables – Capacity Boost – Increases the player's consumable carrying capacity to five of each type of item. (10 skill points required) Daikoku II : Consumables – Capacity Boost (II) – Increases the player's consumable carrying capacity to seven of each type of item. (10 skill points required)

: Consumables – Capacity Boost (II) – Increases the player's consumable carrying capacity to seven of each type of item. (10 skill points required) Daikoku III: Consumables – Capacity Boost (III) – Increases the player's consumable carrying capacity to 10 of each type of item. (10 skill points and 3 Magatama required)

