5 demons from Japanese folklore already confirmed for Ghostwire: Tokyo

It's creepy, but it's also lovely. Ghostwire: Tokyo's universe has been extensively renovated to portray a realistic replica of Tokyo in a world inhabited by Japanese mythological creatures.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, developed by Tango Gameworks, combines ancient Japanese mythology with terrifying Japanese horror film creatures to produce a fascinating next-generation action-adventure experience.

Ghostwire: Tokyo begins in modern-day Tokyo to set the scene. The city is cursed with a wicked curse that causes the populace to vanish and spirits to roam the streets.

Players can traverse a haunted version of Tokyo while fighting demons, saving souls, and shutting the gateways that brought them there.

Here are the 5 demons of Ghostwire: Tokyo from Japanese folklore

A woman in a hooded white kimono, a headless girl, a toddler in a yellow raincoat, a slew of Slendermen, and individuals in demon masks, many of the Ghostwire: Tokyo's opponents, known as The Visitors, are well-known characters from Japanese mythology and urban tales.

1) Shiromuku

Shiromuku (Image via YouTube/ Bethesda Softworks)

The traditional white wedding kimono worn by this Visitor, who is hidden at the end of the street, is called Shiromuku. It's meant to keep evil spirits away from the bride's hair, which is seen in the teaser when she assaults with her long, knotted hair flying everywhere. This specific Visitor, according to the PlayStation Blog, is a powerful supernatural manifestation of intense remorse and strong affection for her intended spouse.

2) Kuchisake

Kuchisake (Image via YouTube/ Bethesda Softworks)

One of the creepiest urban legends players will come across is Kuchisake-onna. She's been around Japan since late 1970s, and most of the stories about her are the same. She looks to be a regular woman with a face mask who will ask if players think she's attractive.

If players respond yes, she removes her mask, revealing a slice-around-the-mouth visage similar to the Joker's, and asks the question again. Whatever the players say, they'll say something stupid, and she'll assault their face as well, this time with a pair of gigantic scissor blades.

3) Headless ghost

Headless Ghost (Image via YouTube/ Bethesda Softworks)

The Nukekubi is a yokai that can totally remove its head. While the head may fly around and do its own thing, it is careful not to get too far away from its body because if the body is relocated to someplace else, the yokai will never be able to rejoin its two parts.

4) Faceless spirit

Slenderman (Image via YouTube/ Shacknews)

These suit-clad, umbrella-toting foes may resemble Slenderman, but it's conceivable that they're a kind of nopperabō, faceless yokai who look to be human until one views their faces, which are utterly featureless and smooth like an egg's surface.

5) Teru Teru Bōzu

Teru Teru Bōzu (Image via YouTube/ Bethesda Softworks)

This tiny Visitor appears to be rather charming, however, the trailer suggests that it will attack people mercilessly nonetheless. It looks a lot like a teru teru bozu, which is a little paper or fabric charm that kids make and place in the window to keep the rain out.

Edited by R. Elahi