5 ways Ghostwire: Tokyo sets itself apart in the horror genre

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a new AAA game set in modern-day Tokyo Shibuya, developed by Tango Gameworks and released by Bethesda Software Inc. This is Tango Gameworks' third game and the first without Shinja Mikami in charge.

The title is a massive change from The Evil Within series since it is a magic-based action game rather than a standard survival-horror thriller, which astonished fans.

Ghostwire: Tokyo appears to be one of the most intriguing new PlayStation 5 titles, bridging the gap between first-person shooters and the stylization and aesthetic of conventional horror games.

While this may have surprised some fans, given that the company was created by the Resident Evil developer, it's too early to judge Ghostwire: Tokyo.

In fact, the game's ability to combine horror with action gameplay may be what makes it unique.

Five ways Ghostwire: Tokyo is unique in the horror genre

1) Semi open-world level design

Tango Gameworks has added another IP to its resume by making Ghostwire: Tokyo an action game. By taking the title's genre outside of its comfort zone, the company can expand on The Evil Within 2's semi-open world-level design and create a wholly realistic representation of a supernaturally plagued Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo began as an idea for The Evil Within 3, hinting that the entire open-world structure didn't suit The Evil Within's confined and resource-dependent character, prompting it to become its own project.

Tango Gameworks was able to expand its experience as a company outside of the horror genre thanks to this change in environment design and the testing of new first-person fighting skills.

2) Combination of folklore and modern Japanese society

Tango Gameworks incorporated traditional Japanese sites such as shrines, temples, and torii gates while using Tokyo's technologically modern setting. This blend of the present and the past is a departure from the studio's previous titles.

Long before concentrating more precisely on the Shibuya region, Tango Gameworks had the concept of having Tokyo as the location for the game. Because the atmosphere of Ghostwire: Tokyo closely mimics real-life Tokyo, the developers could draw inspiration from it.

The combination of present circumstances with supernatural and historical-cultural themes creates a unique experience.

3) Magical combat

Rather than relying on traditional weaponry like in Tango Gameworks' previous two games, The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo relies on a system of mystical gestures to summon destructive elemental strikes.

Rather than adopting a survival horror approach in which players barely make it by, GhostWire's gameplay encourages them to confront their ghostly foes head-on. The title's combat, like its environment, looks to be highly unusual among first-person games.

The only weapon used in the gameplay reveal is a single shot from a bow and arrow. Aside from that, all fighting is done with magic slinging.

4) Unique storyline

Ghostwire: Tokyo begins when the Shibuya area is engulfed in a thick fog that forces anybody caught in it to vanish. A young Japanese guy called Akito has been in an accident and is on the verge of death before being possessed by the spirit of a ghost hunter dubbed "KK" shortly before the fog.

While KK is reserved at first and withholds information about himself from Akito, their symbiotic bond provides the latter access to spiritual abilities and KK a second opportunity to finish his purpose before being killed.

Akito's appearance in the spirit realm turns out to be less surprising than his circumstances would suggest. His sister, Mari, is in a serious condition at a neighboring hospital, and he is taken by Ghostwire's adversary "Hannya" while attempting to contact her.

Mari's in-between-life-and-death position makes her an excellent candidate for an undiscovered ceremony, giving Akito and KK ample cause to team together to find Hannya and save everyone stuck in the fog.

5) First-person adventure

At its core, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action shooter in which games traverse a nightmarish, neon-drenched version of its eponymous place, smashing up a variety of supernatural demons and other malevolent apparitions from Japanese legend.

More than just a point-to-point first-person shooter, the game allows users to stray off the route, uncovering secret locations, hidden adversaries, and much more.

But it's the game's use of a magical gestures system, which allows players to use a variety of powerful magical assaults, that makes it distinct from other games in the genre.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinions.

