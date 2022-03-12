How Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay will offer a mixture of horror and magic

Tango Gameworks has published a new trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, their forthcoming horror-action game, releasing on March 25. Ghostwire: Tokyo's trailer is part of PlayStation's State of Play event, and it reveals some details about the plot.

Players will be given a set of elemental abilities and mystic arts that will allow them to withstand various attacks such as fire, wind, and water. For increased variations in gameplay, traditional items such as bows, magical charms, and grappling hooks will be accessible.

Ghostwire: Tokyo plot, gameplay and release date

Tokyo's metropolis takes on a terrifying makeover following the strange disappearance of its populace. The streets are crawling with yokai and evil spirits from Japanese folklore, and Akito, the protagonist, is caught in the center of it all. Players are possessed by an evil ghost dubbed KK and must exorcize the spirits in order to discover the truth behind the occurrence.

The Hannya, a mask-wearing organization whose objectives are unknown, was also revealed in the teaser. In a PlayStation Blog post, producer Masato Kimura noted,

"We were inspired by the history of the 'noh-men' masks that were utilised in Japanese traditional performing arts. When the mask is worn in a darkened auditorium, it may produce a variety of expressions depending on the angle from which it is viewed – such as joy, fury, sadness, and pleasure."

Players may now play a prologue version of the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store to learn more about the lore. The game, titled 'Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude,' is available for free download and is presented in a visual novel format with hand-drawn animations.

Depending on whatever path you choose, the game takes anywhere from 20 to 50 minutes to complete.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a new action-adventure game from Tango Gameworks, which will be released by Bethesda Softworks. The game will be published globally on March 25, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows. The Deluxe edition will be available for digital pre-order on March 22, 2022.

Nearly all of Tokyo's residents have inexplicably departed, and the city has been overrun by extraterrestrial spirits known as Visitors. The game's protagonist, Akito, is possessed by a ghost investigator dubbed KK, who bestows magical abilities on him despite having his own goal.

As Akito battles the city's ghosts, he comes across a group of people wearing Hannya masks who may be able to reveal the riddle of Tokyo's odd happenings.

