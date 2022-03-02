Players can play the free visual novel prequel of Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude on PS4 and PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo's developer, Tango Gameworks, has launched a free visual novel built in the universe of the forthcoming video game. The graphic novel, titled Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, allows players to take on the role of KK and the supernatural investigator with whom he collaborated before the commencement of Ghostwire: Tokyo.

It's out now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and it'll be released on PC on March 8 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Starting March 22, anybody who pre-orders the digital Deluxe Edition of the video game through the PlayStation Store will be allowed early access.

When the entire game is launched, the switch to a genre that is more favorable to worldbuilding and narrative will help flesh out the game world in a new way. It will improve the overall gameplay experience.

Players will meet KK, the deuteragonist of Ghostwire, and his team of ghost investigators as they investigate paranormal events around Tokyo in the Prelude. Throughout the visual novel, players will be able to make various decisions to piece together the tale of Ghostwire's universe and the spirits that haunt it.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire To save his sister Mari, Akito enters into an alliance with the spirit KK, who is determined to defeat Hannya. But who is KK, and what motivates his revenge? To save his sister Mari, Akito enters into an alliance with the spirit KK, who is determined to defeat Hannya. But who is KK, and what motivates his revenge? https://t.co/Y0bcPPdGCd

The trailer doesn't tell much about what's going on, other than the fact that it's "the beginning of a supernatural crisis," which is never a good thing. The visual novel has a distinct tone from Ghostwire: Tokyo, which promises a great, bizarre, and extremely violent depiction of the Japanese cityscape and the Yokai weirdos that stalk its streets.

Tango Gameworks' new project since The Evil Within 2 is GhostWire: Tokyo, and it's turning up to be a bit of a departure.

The original reveal trailer for the game made it appear to be more of an action thriller with a significant supernatural bent. It was first shown in an announcement video at E3 2019, and then a gameplay trailer was released in the summer of 2020. Since then, we haven't had a closer glimpse at its mystical karate battle or scary Visitor ghosts.

Fans have been enthralled by the game for some time. But now, due to a recent gameplay overview from Tango Gameworks, they have a much clearer sense of what to anticipate. Tango Gameworks provided a detailed look at the game's combat as well as the terrifying otherworldly encounters in the overview.

Players must learn the game's elemental magic and a range of weaponry, such as bows and talismans, to combat the malevolent spirits that have invaded Tokyo. Overall, it appears to be an exciting game with the potential to become a profitable and long-lasting IP for Tango Gameworks.

