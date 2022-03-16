What are the different editions of Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 & PC, and which one should you buy?

Ghostwire: Tokyo not only dials back the horror in favor of a more graphically vibrant modern-day Tokyo setting, but it also shifts the action to a first-person perspective, giving players a front-row seat to the action as it unfolds right in front of their eyes.

As players seek to bring Tokyo back from the edge of extinction and learn the terrible mystery behind the citizens vanishing in the city, they will be thrust into a surrealist, nighttime Tokyo where all kinds of supernatural monsters stalk the streets.

The release date for Ghostwire: Tokyo has been set for March 25, 2022. It will be available on Steam for PC. While the majority of the material in each edition is the same on both the PlayStation 5 and the PC, there are minor changes based on the platform.

Watch Akito and KK face the unknown in the Official Pre-Launch Trailer for #GhostwireTokyo, coming exclusively to PS5 consoles and PC March 25. A pair of unlikely allies must join together to save Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available digitally and physically in two editions: Standard and Deluxe

Standard Edition

The Premium Biker Outfit for Akito will be available in a variety of colors for PlayStation 5 customers (Image via - Bethesda)

Regardless of the platform, all copies of Ghostwire: Tokyo feature Akito's Hannya attire. Aside from the game and the pre-order bonus, there isn't much more included in the regular version for PC users. The Premium Biker Outfit for Akito will be available in a variety of colors for PlayStation 5 customers. If a player is a PlayStation Plus customer, they can enjoy a 10% discount on digital pre-orders.

The game is available at Best Buy as an exclusive Steelbook for those who prefer physical copies of their games. This applies to both the Standard and Deluxe editions.

Deluxe Edition

Players on PlayStation will receive a 10% discount if they are PlayStation Plus subscribers (Image via Bethesda)

The Deluxe edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo includes a number of extra features. However, it is significantly more costly than the Standard edition.

Players on PlayStation will receive a 10% discount if they are PlayStation Plus subscribers, much like the Standard Edition. Even if players buy a physical copy from best Buy, they'll get a unique Steelbook.

Deluxe purchasers, on the other hand, will receive some in-game bonuses! The Shinobi suit, the Kunai weapon, and the Streetwear Fashion Pack will be available to both PC and PlayStation Deluxe customers.

Early Access is included with PlayStation Deluxe pre-orders. If players order the Digital Deluxe on the PlayStation Store before March 25, they'll be able to play the game on March 22 instead of March 25.

About Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game that is played in first-person. To battle the ghosts and spirits that plague Tokyo, players can use a variety of psychic and paranormal powers. The battle, according to combat director Shinichiro Hara, is "Karate meets magic," as the player's character casts spells with hand movements inspired by the Kuji-Kiri hand gestures.

The game's protagonist, Akito, is possessed by a ghost investigator dubbed KK, who bestows magical abilities on him and has his own goal. As Akito battles the city's ghosts, he comes across a group of people wearing Hannya masks who may be able to solve the riddle of the bizarre happenings in Tokyo.

Edited by Mayank Shete