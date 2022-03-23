GhostWire Tokyo: Abilities Skill Tree Guide

GhostWire Tokyo takes players to a corrupted version of Tokyo, where living beings have disappeared, and the world has been taken over by spirits from Japanese folklore.

Skill trees play a significant role as players progress through the story of GhostWire Tokyo. There are a total of 16 skill branches across three different skill trees in the game.

Developed by Tango GameWorks, the studio headed by Shinji Mikami, GhostWire Tokyo is set to be released on the PS5 and PCs this Friday.

GhostWire Tokyo’s physiological horror interpretation is different from anything else previously available. It leans more towards magical first-person action combat over traditional horror.

GhostWire Tokyo: Different skills in the Abilities Skill Tree

The Abilities Skill Tree in GhostWire Tokyo has a total of 31 skills, which are part of eight different skill branches.

The skills in the Abilities Skill Tree allow players to use different abilities when traversing the vast world of GhostWire Tokyo. This includes using Spectral Vision, Gliding, or gathering Ether for the Etherial Weaving Skills in combat.

Let’s take a closer look at the different skills in the Abilities Skill Tree in GhostWire Tokyo.

Omoigane

Omoigane I : Spectral Vision – Enables you to use Spectral Vision to inspect your surroundings. Works at a range of 30 meters (unlocked from the beginning)

Omoigane II : Spectral Vision: Range Boost – Extends the range of your Spectral Vision to 40 meters (10 skill points required)

: Spectral Vision: Range Boost – Extends the range of your Spectral Vision to 40 meters (10 skill points required) Omoigane III: Spectral Vision: Range Boost (II) – Extends the range of your Spectral Vision to 50 meters (15 skill points required)

Amenokagami

Amenokagami I : Glide – Glide smoothly through the air for two seconds (unlocked from the beginning)

Amenokagami II : Glide: Duration Boost – Extend your glide time to three seconds (10 skill points required)

: Glide: Duration Boost – Extend your glide time to three seconds (10 skill points required) Amenokagami III: Glide: Duration Boost (II) – Extend your glide time to five seconds (15 skill points and three Magatama required)

Amenotori

Amenotori I : Grapple – This allows you to grapple onto Tengu and quickly zip up to them (unlocked from the beginning)

Amenotori II: Glide: Summon Tengu – Summon a Tengu and immediately grapple to it (45 skill points and seven Magatama required)

Susanoo

Susanoo I : Wire In – Sends out a shockwave around you and makes it easier to expose enemy cores (unlocked during chapter two)

Susanoo II : Wire In: Duration Boost – Increases the length of time you can remain wired in to 37.5 seconds (10 skill points required)

: Wire In: Duration Boost – Increases the length of time you can remain wired in to 37.5 seconds (10 skill points required) Susanoo II: Wire In: Duration Boost (II) – Increases the length of time you can remain wired in to 50 seconds (15 skill points and three Magatama required)

Inubashiri

Inubashiri I : Faster Sneaking – A 30% boost in movement speed while crouching (10 skill points required)

: Faster Sneaking – A 30% boost in movement speed while crouching (10 skill points required) Inubashiri II: Faster Sneaking – A 60% boost in movement speed while crouching (15 skill points and three Magatama required)

Hakkei

Hakkei I : Ether Shakedown – Causes ether to appear when hitting enemies with strike attacks (10 skill points required)

Hakkei II: Ether Shakedown: Ether Boost – Approximately doubles the amount of ether that appears when hitting enemies with strike attacks (15 skill points required)

Tatenui

Tatenui I : Perfect Block: Ether Generation – Causes ether to appear when you successfully perform a Perfect Block (10 skill points required)

Tatenui II: Perfect Block: Ether Boost – Approximately doubles the amount of ether that appears when you successfully perform a Perfect Block (15 skill points required)

Wakumusubi

Wakumusubi I : Core Grab: HP Restoration – Increases the HP restored by enemy core extraction to 10 (10 skill points required)

Wakumusubi I: Core Grab: HP Restoration (II) – Increases the HP restored by enemy core extraction to 15 (15 skill points required)

Fudo

Fudo I : Core Exposure: Duration Boost – Extends the amount of time that enemy cores are exposed to 1.75x (10 skill points required)

Fudo II: Core Exposure: Duration Boost (II) – Extends the amount of time that enemy cores are exposed to 2.5x (15 skill points required)

Kukurihime

Kukurihime I : Core Grab: Speed Boost – Increases the speed of enemy core extraction to 1.5x (10 skill points required)

Kukurihime II: Core Grab: Speed Boost (II) – Increases the speed of enemy core extraction to 2x (15 skill points and three Magatama required)

Nigiri

Nigiri I : Melee Core Grab – This allows you to directly grab and crush enemy cores at close range (10 skill points required)

Nigiri II: Melee Core Grab: Speed Boost – The speed of crushing enemy cores at close range is increased to 2.5x (15 skill points and three Magatama required)

Futsunshi

Futsunshi I : Ground Attack Boost – Increases damage to downed enemies to 1.5x (10 skill points required)

Futsunshi II: Ground Attack Boost (II) – Increases damage to downed enemies to 2x (15 skill points required)

Tajakara

Tajakara I : Ground Core Grab – This allows you to use Quick Purge on downed enemies (10 skill points required)

Tajakara II: Ground Core Grab: Speed Boost – Doubles the speed of using Quick Purge on downed enemies (15 skill points required)

Michikiri

Michikiri I : Spirit Absorption: Speed Boost – Increases the speed at which you absorb spirits to 1.5x (10 skill points required)

Michikiri II: Spirit Absorption: Speed Boost (II) – Increases the speed at which you absorb spirits to 3x (15 skill points required)

