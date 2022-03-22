5 best GhostWire Tokyo skills to unlock first

GhostWire Tokyo has a total of three distinct skill trees, each with its own virtue. The skill trees in GhostWire Tokyo are called the abilities skill tree, ethereal weaving skill tree, and equipment skill tree. As players progress through the title, they will gain experience and skill points, which can be used to unlock different skills from the three menus.

Developed by Tango GameWorks, the studio headed by horror legend Shinji Mikami, GhostWire Tokyo is a unique first-person action horror title that takes inspiration from Japanese folklore. It is quite the deviation from Tango GameWorks’ previous titles in the Evil Within Series.

Here are some of the skills the player should unlock first in GhostWire Tokyo.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 skills to unlock first in GhostWire Tokyo

GhostWire Tokyo has quite an extensive skill set across the three skill trees. While the player won’t go wrong with any skills, some are a bit more preferable than others. The five skills the player should unlock first are,

Tatenui Hakkei Fudo Kukurihime Takehaya

Read on for a closer look at each of the skills, and a deep dive into their uses.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire Shine Dancers resemble traditional handmade dolls called Teru Teru Bozu, meant to bring good weather. These twisted Visitors, however, rain deadly energy from the skies. Shine Dancers resemble traditional handmade dolls called Teru Teru Bozu, meant to bring good weather. These twisted Visitors, however, rain deadly energy from the skies. https://t.co/mV9ZCt2SB3

1. Tatenui (abilities skill tree)

Tatenui I : Perfect Block: Ether Generation (10 skill points required)

: Perfect Block: Ether Generation (10 skill points required) Tatenui II: Perfect Block: Ether Boost (15 skill points required)

One of the first skills players should look to invest in is the Tatenui Perfect Block skill in the abilities skill tree. Players will be able to block incoming attacks from visitors by pressing the L1 button on the controller, which can be a Perfect Block if pressed right before the attack hits. Doing a Perfect Block lets players stagger the enemy and make them vulnerable to attacks.

Unlocking Tatenui skill I will generate Ether for the player to use the different Ethereal Weaving elemental attacks. Unlocking Tatenui skill II will increase the rate of Ether generation substantially. Using Tatenui will help the player balance attack and defense equally and adapt to the situation.

2. Hakkei (abilities skill tree)

Hakkei I : Ether Shakedown (10 skill points required)

: Ether Shakedown (10 skill points required) Hakkei II: Ether Shakedown: Ether Boost (15 skill points required)

Hakkei can be considered an alternative Tatenui. Instead of Perfect Block like Tatenui, Hakkei generates Ether by using Palm Strike. The player needs to run up to a Visitor and press the right stick to perform a Palm Strike and generate Ether. The range of Palm Strike is quite low, and the player needs to be in close proximity to perform the Strike.

Unlocking the Hakkei Skill I will let players generate Ether while upgrading to Hakkei Skill II will increase the rate of ether generation.

The player can then use the Ether to once again perform different Ethereal Weaving elemental attacks. Hakkei lets the players attack before the Visitor and turn the advantage in their favor.

3. Fudo (abilities skill tree)

Fudo I : Core Exposure: Duration Boost( 10 skill points required)

: Core Exposure: Duration Boost( 10 skill points required) Fudo II: Core Exposure: Duration Boost II (15 skill points required)

In Ghostwire Tokyo, enemies can be put in a vulnerable state after a certain amount of damage is dealt by the player. In this state, the enemies have an exposed core, which the player can extract and destroy them.

However, the move to destroy the exposed core does take a while to perform, and can easily be broken by incoming attacks. Furthermore, if the player does not perform the move within a certain time period, the enemy recovers and starts to attack again.

Unlocking Futo skill I will increase the duration of the Core Expose, and Futo Skill II will increase it further. This gives the player a larger time window to destroy the exposed core and take out the enemy.

4. Kukurihime (abilities skill tree)

Kukurihime I : Core Grab: Speed Boost (10 skill points required)

: Core Grab: Speed Boost (10 skill points required) Kukurihime II: Core Grab: Speed Boost II (15 skill points and three Magatama required)

Kukurihime can be considered as a complementary skill to Futo. While Futo increases the duration of the Core Expose, Kukurihime increases the speed of the player to destroy the core.

Granted, on paper, it may seem like a few seconds, but in the fast-paced combat of Ghostwire Tokyo, every second matters. Unlocking Kukurihime Skill I lets players take down Core exposed enemies faster, which is further sped up with the player unlocking Kukurihime Skill II. Unlocking both Futo and Kukurihime will make the player a master of Core Exposed takedowns.

5. Takehaya (ethereal weaving skill tree)

Takehaya I : Charge Attack (10 skill points required)

: Charge Attack (10 skill points required) Takehaya II : Charge Attack: Speed Boost (15 skill points required)

: Charge Attack: Speed Boost (15 skill points required) Takehaya III: Charge Attack: Speed Boost II (20 skill points required)

Ethereal Weaving skills play a major role in the GhostWire Tokyo combat. Players can use different elemental attacks such as Wind, Water, and Fire to take down enemies. Unlocking the Takeheya skills will let players use charged attacks of Ethereal Weaving.

The Takehaya Skill I unlocks the ability to use charged attack, while the Takehaya Skill II and the Takehaya Skill III increase the speed of attack. The Takehaya is also most effective at its fully charged state.

Edited by Danyal Arabi