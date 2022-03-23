How to fast travel in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Fast travel is an essential feature in Ghostwire: Tokyo. It lets players move from one point to another in a matter of seconds.

However, the feature isn't available right off the bat in Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks' new title. Players will have to unlock the feature before using it.

Players can unlock the fast travel function by completing a mission known as Clearing the Flog.

How to unlock the fast travel feature in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Clearing the Fog mission comes in Chapter 2 and requires players to cleanse three Torii Gates. All three Torii Gates can be found in the Shiroyama Shrine region.

Ghostwire: Tokyo players can follow these steps to complete the mission:

Open the map.

Locate the Torii Gates in the region marked by a blue icon.

Set a waypoint for the current Torii Gate to cleanse.

Visit each Torri Gate.

Hold down L2 at each Gate to cleanse them.

Players must defeat all of the enemies surrounding the Torii Gates. If those enemies interrupt players while they are cleansing, the entire process will need to be re-done.

Once all three Torii Gates are cleansed, players will be able to search their map for appropriate fast travel locations and move to them without having to traverse the landscape.

How to use the fast travel feature in the game after it is unlocked

PlayStation @PlayStation Explore side missions

Boost abilities

Summon a spirit bush for cover



Ghostwire: Tokyo launches March 25 — prepare with tips for new ghost hunters: Explore side missionsBoost abilitiesSummon a spirit bush for coverGhostwire: Tokyo launches March 25 — prepare with tips for new ghost hunters: play.st/3tuH4yt 👣 Explore side missions 💥 Boost abilities 🌳 Summon a spirit bush for coverGhostwire: Tokyo launches March 25 — prepare with tips for new ghost hunters: play.st/3tuH4yt https://t.co/4wo4GhfgAC

The fast travel feature in Ghostwire: Tokyo is super easy to use once it has been unlocked. Players can simply open the map and go to any of the fast travel locations. This could be a Torii Gate, a Shrine, other in-game landmarks, or Nekotama merchants.

When players hover over a location on the map, they will see its details and whether they can fast travel there.

Players can then press the Square button on the PlayStation controller to initiate the fast travel method.

There are various Torii Gate locations to find throughout Ghostwire: Tokyo. If players decide to cleanse more of these Torii Gates, many more fast travel locations will be made available to them.

If players find all locations, they will have no issues traveling around, making it to objectives, or returning to certain areas to discover any secrets that they may have missed.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire Watch the official accolades trailer for #GhostwireTokyo , and get ready for launch on 3/25. Watch the official accolades trailer for #GhostwireTokyo, and get ready for launch on 3/25. https://t.co/3ndgnNXK3K

Ghostwire: Tokyo is scheduled to be released on Friday, 25 March 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh