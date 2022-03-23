How to perform a perfect block in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the new first-person-sorcery game from Tango Gameworks that pits the player against every evil spirit in Japan. Players have plenty of ways to defeat their enemies, but the devious ghosts and ghouls are deadly.

Many enemies are capable of quick or long-range attacks that can feel impossible to dodge. Blocking only reduces damage, leaving players vulnerable unless they learn the Perfect Block technique.

Ghostwire Tokyo: How to Perfect Block

Ghostwire: Tokyo players can guard against attacks with the L1 button. Doing so will reduce damage. Players must time their guard to pull off the perfect block with the oncoming attack.

Think of the perfect block like a parry in any other game. Hit the button before an attack is set to collide with Akito to ward off the attack perfectly. Mashing isn't a viable strategy for this technique. Players should learn the timing to succeed.

Perfect blocking a melee attack will deflect the attack without causing any damage to the player. Doing so also benefits from staggering the enemy, giving Akito the chance to follow up and deal some quick damage.

Long-range enemies aren't safe from the perfect block technique either. While they won't be staggered, long-range attacks can be reflected towards the attacker with a well-timed guard. This allows a player with expert timing to defeat a distant foe with nothing but their defensive option.

Players cannot block attacks that they don't see coming, so ensure that enemies are consistently in view. If a player isn't facing their foe, they can't defend themselves.

Perfect block upgrades in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo offers players a level-up tree to empower their abilities and increase their success. A few valuable upgrades are beneficial to the perfect block technique.

After landing a perfect block, enemies can be knocked to the ground. One of the most essential upgrades in the game is the Ground Core Grab ability. At the cost of ten Skill Points, players can quickly purge weak spirits as they lay on the ground.

This Ground Grab can be upgraded multiple times to become faster, allowing players to destroy many enemies quickly. If played right, players can easily stagger and knock down entire mobs, then swiftly dispatch them one by one.

The perfect block technique can also be upgraded to pay out Ether upon use. This critical item gives the player a chance to refill their SP whenever they land the ideal block. A skilled player can keep blasting enemies with their best techniques, then be rewarded for accurately defending themselves.

Ghostwire: Tokyo might be a challenging game, but with skill and timing, players can master one move to render it much more manageable. Simply master the perfect block, then face the unknown with confidence.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar