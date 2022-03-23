GhostWire: Tokyo; "Deep Cleaning" side mission guide

Very early in GhostWire: Tokyo, players will start to pick up side missions, which are optional quests to undertake. One of the first side missions is “Deep Cleaning”, and it may not be entirely clear what the player needs to do.

It will introduce the player to a beneficial ability that will make exploring Tokyo easier and offer rewards.

How to finish the “Deep Cleaning” Side Mission in GhostWire: Tokyo

As this is an early side mission, it’s a rapid bit of content to complete. It also teaches players how to deal with the corrupted, poisonous trees that show up across town.

Steps to complete “Deep Cleaning” in GhostWire: Tokyo

Head to Bathhouse

Break the corrupted tree

Go inside, head to the back of the building

Battle the “Visitors”

Accept the reward

After acquiring the main story mission, “A Maze of Death”, KK will populate the map with a few side missions in GhostWire: Tokyo. These will be green markers on the map.

“Deep Cleaning” is far from the main story, leading the player to enter a Volunteer Office. The spirit who gives the quest mentions standing pools of water, which means heading to a nearby Bathhouse.

Deep within the bathhouse, a corrupted door leads to a heated battle (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Players will see a green circle on the map and will need to head to the northeastern section with a bathhouse. However, there's a poisonous tree in the way, and standing on the ground near it damages the player. Players can use Spectral Vision (Square) to see the tree's core. Shoot the core, and the poisonous tree and area will vanish.

Players can head into the bathhouse, moving towards the back of the building. It's pretty linear, and it won't be hard to find a way. When the player tries to go down one of the paths, a series of bath stools will block the way.

Turn around and go down the back hallway, where the corruption is steadily growing. Opening the door will send the player onto another plane, where a few waves of “Visitors” await. The first wave has two foes, but the subsequent waves will become more dangerous.

Be aware of projectiles in later waves, but combat is easy enough. There are also objects to break to refill energy for the player’s elemental attacks. Defeating them clears the corruption, and the mission is finished.

After defeating the "Visitors", rewards will be doled out to the player (Image via Tango Gameworks)

The GhostWire: Tokyo Deep Cleaning side mission has now been completed in Tokyo: GhostWire, and if it were the first side mission the player completed, it would unlock the “Problem Solver” trophy.

