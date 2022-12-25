Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on open world games

The Steam Winter Sale has returned yet again to offer jaw-dropping discounts to gamers as they prepare to stock their Steam library before the end of the year. For many players, the Steam Winter Sale is when they look out for games that they missed during the Autumn (or what can be termed as the “Black Friday'') Sale.

The 2022 Winter Sale brings considerable discounts to popular games, with many hitting record lows in discounts. This isn’t surprising, as Steam is well known for its discounts. With over 65000 items on sale this year, plays have quite a handful to choose from.

Some of the best deals during the sale are directed toward the “open world” genre of games.

Check out these open world games during the Steam Winter Sale

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Base Price: Rs 3199

Rs 3199 Discounted Price: Rs 1055

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the acclaimed prequel to the universally adored 2013 open-world action-adventure game, Red Dead Redemption. The second game is set in 1899, twelve years before the first game's events. Players embark on a surreal western adventure, playing as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and gang member associated with Dutch van der Linde’s gang.

The game was first released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles in 2018. The PC version, however, came out as early as 2019 and promised unlocked framerates, better performance, and upgraded visuals.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is on a 67% sale during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Base Price: Rs 2999

Discounted Price: Rs 1499

One of the most anticipated games of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077, launches players into the future, where flying cars and human augmentation are commonplace, but crime is still prevalent. While the game had a disappointing launch (to say the least), it seems to have improved since then.

Players take control of V, a newcomer in Night City, who starts working for a local criminal and performs various tasks given by him. Cyberpunk 2077 is available at a discount of 50% during the 2022 Steam Winter Sale.

3) Subnautica

Base Price: Rs 699

Discounted Price: Rs 237

Subnautica is an open-world survival game that has established itself as a classic within the gaming world. Players start the game by crashing on an alien planet covered in water.

They must learn to survive within this hostile underwater world by salvaging many familiar and unfamiliar resources while also studying, researching, and hunting the local alien aquatic life forms to progress. The game received its full release in 2018 but was in the “early access” state for a long time.

Subnatica is available at 66% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Base Price: Rs 3299

Discounted Price: Rs 1088

Horizon Zero Dawn took the world by storm when it was released in 2017, earning tons of awards and positive feedback for its story, open world, combat, originality, and characters. The game takes place in the distant future, millennia after the peak of humanity, and its association with AI brings about the world’s end.

You play Aloy, a tribal outcast who has a mysterious past and is taken in by another outcast named Rost. Players go up against robotic versions of various animals and prehistoric creatures who roam the planet and attack humans on sight as the young huntress tries to unravel the secret of her birth and the last civilization’s downfall.

Horizon Zero Dawn’s Complete Edition includes the following content:

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

Players can get this game at a discount of 67% during the Steam Winter Sale.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

Base Price: Rs 999

Discounted Price: Rs 160

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the player's best purchases during the Steam Winter Sale. Often regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, The Witcher 3 has a massive open world full of exciting people, creatures, and loads of content to keep players hooked for days.

While the game was launched in 2015, its recently released “Next-Gen Update” makes the near-perfect game even better, with considerable graphical upgrades, in-game items inspired by the Netflix adaptation of the series, a new modding system, cross-progression, photo mode, and more.

The Complete Edition of the game includes the base game and the “Blood and Wine” and “Hearts of Stone” expansions. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is available at a discount of 80% during the Steam Winter Sale.

