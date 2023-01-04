Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (January 3): Hermes Lucio, Medusa Widowmaker, and more

On January 3, 2023, the popular hero shooter, Overwatch 2, welcomed a new store refresh and a bunch of new cosmetics for players to grab. These items will be available for a limited time and can be purchased from the Shop tab in-game.

Fans can spend real money and purchase attractive weapon and hero skins, sprays, emotes, and more. The January 3 Item Shop features four new bundles carrying cosmetics exclusive to favorite heroes like Widowmaker, Roadhog, Lucio, and Reinhardt. You can also grab two returning bundles for Moira and Wrecking Ball from this week's Item Shop in Overwatch 2.

What the Overwatch 2 Item Shop on January 3 looks like

The legendary bundles available at Overwatch 2's Item Shop from January 3 through January 10 are listed below. These items will not be available after January 10, 2023 (PT), so make sure to grab them as soon as possible.

Minotaur Reinhardt Bundle

Priced at 1900 Overwatch Coins, this legendary bundle contains a hero skin for the aggressive tank, Reinhardt, and a common spray. The Minotaur skin for Reinhardt comes with custom sound effects and voice lines.

Minotaur Reinhardt skin (Legendary)

Minotaur Spray (Common)

Medusa Widowmaker Bundle

The Medusa Widowmaker Bundle features an exciting legendary skin for the popular damage hero that comes equipped with an attractive highlight intro — Death Stare.

Priced at 2200 Overwatch Coins, this bundle also includes a souvenir, a Petrified Hammond, which can also be purchased separately (500 Overwatch Coins) through the Hero Gallery.

"Medusa Widowmaker" skin (Legendary)

"Death Stare" highlight intro (Epic)

"Petrified Hammond" souvenir (Epic)

Cyclops Roadhog Bundle

Roadhog, the unforgiving tank, can now slip into a new "Cyclops" legendary skin that is equipped with a rare victory pose — On The Shoulder — and an epic highlight intro — Crushing Blow. The Cyclops Roadhog Bundle is priced at 2200 Overwatch Coins.

"Cyclops Roadhog" skin (Legendary)

"On The Shoulder" victory pose (Rare)

"Crushing Blow" highlight intro (Epic)

Hermes Lucio Bundle

This bundle contains a weapon charm that perfectly complements Lucio's strengths in the game. Furthermore, it comes with a legendary skin for the soothing support hero. You can grab this bundle for 2000 Overwatch Coins.

"Winged Sandals" weapon charm (Epic)

"Hermes Lucio skin" (Legendary)

Ice Empress Bundle

The Ice Empress Bundle is a tribute to Moira's exceptional healing and lethal damage qualities. You can grab the returning legendary skin that is equipped with a special voice line, victory pose, and an exclusive spray. The bundle is priced nominally at 1800 Overwatch Coins.

"Ice Empress" skin (Legendary)

"Absolute Zero" voice line (Common)

"Ice Empress" spray (Common)

"Toast victory" pose (Rare)

Snowman Bundle

The Snowman legendary skin, which is exclusive to somewhat adorable tank hero Wrecking Ball, is now available in Overwatch 2 (again!) as part of an Item Shop bundle. Priced at 2100 Overwatch Coins, the bundle also features a spray, highlight intro, and voice line.

"Snowman" skin (Legendary)

"Snowman" spray (Common)

"Festive" highlight intro (Common)

"Ho. Ho. Ho." voice line (Common)

Apart from these, you can also grab seasonal packs and battle passes for more cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

