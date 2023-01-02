How to get Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Kiriko is a Support Hero in Overwatch 2. According to the lore, she is a ninja healer aided by her kitsune spirit. She is one of the highest skill-cap Support Heroes, with the ability to single-handedly carry games in the right hands.

To unlock Kiriko in Season 1 of the game, players had to either buy the premium Battlepass for instant access to the Hero or pass through 55 of the 80 core tiers.

There has been some speculation among players who hadn’t done either as to whether they can unlock the Japanese Hero in Season 2. The answer to that question is yes, and this guide will tell you exactly how.

There are two ways to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 Season 2

All hope is not lost for players who could not unlock Kiriko in the first season of Overwatch 2, as she can still be accessed in two ways.

Players can either go to the Shop and buy her, or complete seven different challenges, at the end of which they will receive the ninja healer as a reward.

Buying Kiriko from the Shop

Kiriko is available to buy from the in-game shop for 900 Overwatch Coins. For players looking to spend some more cash, they can also buy the Starter pack.

This will include not only the Hero but also the Athleisure Skin, the Confident Victory Pose, and the Who Said It Was Me? voice line. This entire package has a price point of 1900 Overwatch Coins.

Completing Challenges to unlock Kiriko

Players who do not wish to spend money to unlock the Hero in Overwatch 2 can complete seven challenges in the Hero section of the Challenges menu.

Here are the challenges that players must complete to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2:

Wins for Kiriko: Players have to win in 35 games queued as All Roles or play Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits.

Practice Kunai Crits: Use Kunai to get two critical kills in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Healing Ofuda: Use Healing Ofuda to heal 250 damage in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Protection Suzu: Use Protection Suzu on two allied bots simultaneously in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Swift Step: Use Swift Step through a wall to an allied bot in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

Practice Wall Climb: Use Kiriko’s passive, Wall Climb, in the Practice Range.

Practice Kitsune Rush: Use Kitsune Rush buff on two allied bots simultaneously in the Practice Range as Kiriko.

The Practice Range required to complete most of these challenges can be found by selecting Training under the Play section of the Main Menu.

Kiriko is an aggressive Flex support Hero in Overwatch 2. Her strong Ultimate and other valuable utility makes up for the lower healing output.

Her close-range kit makes her perform best in more stationary team compositions, where she can get the most value out of her Ultimate.

This guide will help players unlock the cheeky and full-of-life Kiriko easily if they missed out on reaching tier 55 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. One can also predict that a similar structure will be followed for other Heroes.

